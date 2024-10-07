DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- In a ceremony that brought together the worlds of finance and entertainment, Qashio, the cutting-edge spend management solution, announced Platinumlist as the grand prize winner of its '1 Million Qashio Points Giveaway'. This landmark competition, which ran for three months, was designed to highlight the transformative potential of intelligent spend management in the modern business landscape.

Platinumlist, the UAE's premier online events and ticketing platform, emerged victorious from a pool of new Qashio customers, securing a prize of 1 million Qashio Points. This substantial reward underscores the value proposition at the heart of Qashio's innovative approach to business finance.

"Congratulations to Platinumlist for being the winner of the 1 million Qashio Points competition" said Armin Moradi, CEO & Co-Founder at Qashio. "This competition exemplifies our commitment to changing spend management for businesses of all sizes. Qashio turns everyday business card expenses into valuable rewards, and we're helping companies like Platinumlist to maximise the value of their transactions. We look forward to seeing how Platinumlist will utilise these points, either by converting them to Emirates Skywards Miles, Shukrans or to redeem them with any of our other loyalty partners to further enhance their thriving and growing business."

The winning cheque was personally delivered and handed over to Platinumlist's CEO (Cosmin Ivan) in their offices by Qashio's CEO (Armin Moradi) and COO (Lydia Foott).

"We are proud to have found Qashio, and now as their customer, we have discovered their solution has helped streamline our operations with added card controls and financial transparency, allowing us to empower our teams to save time and drive transparency. What impressed us the most is Qashio's personal touch and professionalism to make sure everything we do together becomes a success." said Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist.

The '1 Million Points Giveaway' was open to all new Qashio customers who signed up during the three-month promotional period. By simply engaging with Qashio's spend management solutions, participants were entered into the draw, emphasising the ease with which businesses can begin to benefit from smarter financial practices.

Platinumlist, known for its comprehensive listings of events and concerts across the UAE, stands to gain significant value from their win. The 1 million Qashio Points can be redeemed for Emirates Skywards Miles, Shukrans, or Cashback, offering flexibility to support various aspects of their business operations.

Cosmin , CEO at Platinumlist, "As UAE's leading events company, we are always seeking innovative ways to optimise our operations, and partnering with Qashio has been a game-changer for our spend management.

Securing this prize is not just about the points; it's a testament to the value that smart financial solutions bring to businesses like ours. These 1 million Qashio Points will significantly boost our ability to manage travel expenses, reward our team, and reinvest in our growth. Qashio has truly transformed how we view our business expenses - from a necessary cost to a strategic tool for growth."

The prize-giving ceremony, held at Platinumlist's Dubai offices, was a testament to the growing intersection of technology and finance in the business world.

As businesses across the UAE and beyond grapple with the complexities of financial management in a rapidly evolving economic landscape, solutions like Qashio are proving invaluable. By gamifying the process of business spending and offering tangible rewards, Qashio is setting a new standard in the fintech industry.

The success of the '1 Million Qashio Points Giveaway' serves as a call to action for businesses still relying on traditional spend management methods. With Qashio, every transaction becomes an opportunity not just to spend, but to earn and grow.

About Qashio

Qashio, the UAE's multi-award-winning corporate spend management solution, delivers comprehensive and tailored spend management tools for businesses of all sizes. By harnessing advanced technology and a deep understanding of corporate finance, Qashio is reshaping how companies control expenses, automate payments, and optimise their financial planning for greater efficiency and transparency.

