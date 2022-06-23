Amman, June 2022: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has welcomed 2,536,484 passengers (PAX) until May 2022 - marking a 200.5% surge and 23.4% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA recorded 25,336 aircraft movements (ACM) - representing a 125.0% increase and 17.0% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 23,475 tons of cargo - 26.4% higher and 42.5% lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of May, QAIA received 701,383 PAX - showing substantial 189.7% and 20.2% growth against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively - spurred by the traffic-boosting Eid al Fitr break, which was celebrated this year at the start of May as opposed to June in 2019. On a similar note, QAIA witnessed 6,374 ACM, up 120.4% and 5.2% - compared to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 4,621 tons of cargo - indicating a 9.5% rise and 50.0% fall against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“The May PAX figures represent positive year-on-year growth compared to 2021 - largely driven by the extended Eid al Fitr holiday and eased travel restrictions in Jordan and around the world. We look forward to experiencing steady progress within the upcoming months as we enter the summer break, Eid al Adha holiday and Hajj season,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

