UAE: PwC Middle East unveiled three strategic thought leadership reports developed in partnership with the World Governments Summit, delivering insights to help governments build resilient, inclusive, and future-ready societies amid rapid global change.

Building on its decade-long partnership with the World Governments Summit, PwC Middle East continues to support government innovation through knowledge sharing, the Global Ministers Survey, and the prestigious Best Minister Award, recognizing excellence and impact in public service.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Territory Senior Partner, said: “Our long-standing collaboration with the World Governments Summit reflects a shared commitment to helping governments navigate complexity and deliver tangible outcomes for citizens. Through our thought leadership and engagement at WGS 2026, we are supporting leaders as they harness AI and innovation to strengthen resilience and build future-ready governments.”

During the summit, PwC Middle East presented three reports addressing critical government priorities. “Harnessing AI to Build Whole-of-Society Resilience: A Blueprint for Governments of the Future” explores how governments can leverage artificial intelligence to strengthen resilience, security, and crisis preparedness.

“Anchoring Degrees, Accelerating Skills: Policies Towards a Stackable, Skills-First Ecosystem” examines how education and labour market systems can evolve to meet future workforce needs through flexible, skills-based learning models.

“Smart Trade Diplomacy: Transport & Logistics Alliances in a Multipolar World” highlights the role of strategic trade and logistics partnerships in strengthening economic resilience amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Commenting on the importance of this collaboration, Laura Hinton, PwC incoming Middle East Territory Senior Partner, said: “As governments navigate accelerating disruption, progress depends on collaboration, trust, and the ability to turn shared ambition into real-world impact. The World Governments Summit brings together leaders who are not just shaping ideas but actively working to translate them into policies and solutions that matter for citizens.”

Concluding on PwC’s continued engagement at WGS, Rami Nazer, EMEA Government & Public Sector Leader at PwC, stated: “We continue to build on trust as part of our mission, and our partnership with the World Governments Summit is a testament to this commitment. This year, our thought leadership spans topics from whole-of-society resilience enabled by AI and future-ready skills ecosystems to smart trade diplomacy. In addition to our Global Ministers Survey and Best Minister Award, we remain committed to recognizing outstanding public service that delivers meaningful impact for citizens”