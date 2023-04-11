BANGALORE, India/PRNewswire/ -- To amplify its operations across regions, the global bespoke CTO search firm has undertaken an internal restructuring and promoted Kiran Satya as the Regional CEO for its India, Middle East & Africa markets. Kiran takes on the new role from his former position as a Partner at the firm.
Announcing the development, Purple Quarter Founder and Group CEO, Roopa Kumar, shared, "As we diversify our operations, we will have a razor-sharp focus across specific regions. Kiran has been a trusted partner for the business and is the best candidate to take up the responsibilities as the Regional CEO (India, Middle East & Africa). With immense pleasure, I congratulate Kiran on the new beginning and look forward to building newer opportunities."
As a seasoned search leader, Kiran has been an integral part of Purple Quarter's growth story since its early days. Leading a large team, Kiran has been the driver of several processes and structures from ground zero at Purple Quarter. He conceptualized the proprietary Purple Quarter IP, BMM (Behavioural Metrics Model) to identify the right Tech talent for suitable companies and has also been crucial in several high-value partnerships with key stakeholders.
Taking on the role, Kiran shared, "I am beyond thrilled to take on this opportunity and am hugely thankful to Roopa and the leadership team for the constant support. Over the years I have been blessed to work with a super team, meet some great people, and build equally productive partnerships. With this role, I am focused on strengthening our presence in the respective markets and will oversee the potential untapped opportunities."
Kiran joins the Purple Quarter leadership team following the recent appointment of a seasoned leader, Ved Prakash, as Purple Quarter's Regional CEO (US & APAC).
About Purple Quarter
Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out 10,000+ credible tech leaders and expanded with offices across the US, Singapore, UK, UAE and India. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insights into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. Having partnered with 100+ tech product companies, the brand specializes in cross-functional tech domains with dedicated teams to meet custom senior tech leadership requirements.
