Service enhances convenience, accessibility, and patient-centric care

Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureLab, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has launched its Home Collection Service, allowing patients to access laboratory-quality diagnostic testing from the comfort of their homes, further strengthening access to preventive and patient-led healthcare across the UAE.

. With its extensive diagnostic test menu, 145+ laboratories, over 1400 licensed clinical staff, and more than 50 accreditations offering enhanced clinical precision, PureLab’s Home Collection Service expands patient choice by offering a reliable and accessible way to undergo testing without the need to visit a laboratory. PureLab’s Home Collection is fully integrated with its in-house laboratories, ensuring consistent, top-grade accuracy. For a limited time, PureLab is offering free home delivery.

Following a successful pilot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with plans to eventually expand across the UAE, the service enables individuals to book professional sample collection from the convenience of their home with results typically delivered within 24 hours for most routine tests. The launch represents a key milestone for PureLab, enabling the organisation to deliver its comprehensive diagnostic capabilities and clinical governance directly to patients through a fully integrated home-based service model.

By extending diagnostics beyond traditional, site-based testing, the service supports individuals who may delay routine or preventive testing due to time constraints, mobility challenges, or the inconvenience of clinic visits. The service covers a broad range of routine and advanced diagnostics, including wellness panels, vitamin and nutritional testing, diabetes and cholesterol screening, thyroid assessments, and bone health checks.

Dr. Sonali Datta, Chief Commercial Officer of PureLab, said: “PureLab’s Home Collection Service reflects a strategic shift towards more accessible, preventive healthcare models that place patients at the centre of care. By extending our diagnostic capabilities beyond the laboratory, we are enabling earlier insights, greater continuity of care, and more informed health decisions, without compromising the clinical excellence and governance that define PureLab.”

With a strong nationwide footprint and end-to-end control over diagnostics, PureLab has the scale, expertise, and trust required to deliver home testing reliably at pace. Samples are collected by trained professionals and transported securely to PureLab laboratories within hours.

As healthcare in the UAE continues to evolve toward prevention, personalisation, and patient empowerment, PureLab’s Home Collection Service represents a meaningful step forward in broadening diagnostic access and strengthening the country’s preventive healthcare ecosystem.

Appointments can be scheduled through PureLab’s call centre 800-700-522 or through WhatsApp +971 56 511 0001 at a time convenient for patients.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About PureLab:

PureLab, a PureHealth asset, operates and manages the largest network of laboratories in the region; these also include the largest network of ISO Accredited Laboratories currently totalling more than 140 labs across the UAE.

PureLab, is a comprehensive laboratory operation that supports both the public and private sectors by providing the largest in-house test menu. We leverage economies of scale with our high volume of tests (over 32 million tests conducted per year), and we run an agile operation that ensures accurate, reliable, and timely diagnostics, delivered to our customers.

It also plays a pivotal role in using its laboratory diagnostics network to conduct public screening programmes and population health management, as well as spearheading COVID-19 screening efforts in the UAE. Bringing unparalleled efficiencies and redefining industry standards, PureLab has proven itself as a partner of choice.

Media enquiries

PureLab@four.agency