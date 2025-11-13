Collaboration will enhance coordination between emergency rescue and hospital networks to enable faster, more efficient patient transfers and help save more lives during critical emergencies

Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Guard, represented by the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) to strengthen national emergency response systems and enhance coordination between rescue operations and healthcare providers.

The partnership aims to advance the UAE’s preparedness in critical response and life-saving operations through initiatives focused on emergency medical readiness, joint training programmes, technology integration and innovation in emergency healthcare delivery. It will connect air, land and sea rescue operations with hospital emergency networks – enabling faster, more efficient patient transfers and improved outcomes during critical incidents such as natural disasters, road accidents and large-scale emergencies, while reinforcing national resilience.

Brigadier Rashid Al Naqbi, Director General of the National Search and Rescue Centre, said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening the UAE’s national emergency response framework. It reflects our steadfast commitment to advancing search and rescue capabilities in line with the highest international standards. Through this partnership with PureHealth, we are working to achieve seamless integration between aerial, land, and maritime rescue operations and healthcare providers, ensuring rapid response and precise coordination to save lives. This collaboration aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to enhance the nation’s readiness and efficiency in emergency management, cementing the UAE’s position as a global model for integrated emergency response and the protection of lives.”

Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said: “This partnership represents a shared commitment to enhancing national emergency preparedness and saving lives. By combining PureHealth’s advanced healthcare infrastructure with NSRC’s operational excellence, we aim to set new benchmarks for emergency medical readiness and response in the region. PureHealth is proud to support the UAE’s vision for a resilient, well-prepared nation through innovation and collaboration.”

This collaboration aligns with the We the UAE 2031 vision for a world-class, future-ready healthcare system centred on wellness, longevity and national wellbeing, underscoring PureHealth’s commitment to advancing the nation’s long-term strategy for resilience and community safety.

As the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, PureHealth continues to drive partnerships that enhance innovation, promote public safety and strengthen national preparedness – supporting its mission to ‘unlock time for humankind.’

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae