DUBAI, UAE: Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the acquisition of Changi Consulting, a cloud solutions company and a top five Salesforce partner in the MENA region. Based in Dubai, UAE, Changi was founded in 2010. As Salesforce’s longest running partner in the UAE, Changi has represented Salesforce in the UAE over the last twelve years. Its 100% Salesforce-certified experts come from twelve countries and speak eighteen languages.

Leveraging its expertise across all main industries and business functions, Changi builds and delivers cloud-based solutions focused on helping businesses accelerate, automate and optimize their operations. Over 120 clients across retail, consumer goods, automotive, health, telecommunications and financial services, including STC Bahrain and Alyasra Foods in Kuwait, use Changi’s services. Changi has successfully delivered more than 400 projects across the GCC and wider MENA region and maintained a 5-star customer rating and 9.89 customer satisfaction score on AppExchange.

“We’re very impressed with Changi’s leadership team, broad depth of cloud expertise and capabilities and long history with Salesforce,” said Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz. “Changi is a strategic acquisition for Publicis Sapient. It serves as a foundation for our strong growth in the MENA region and further expansion of our Salesforce partnership globally. Not only does Changi have a stellar reputation within the Salesforce ecosystem, it is also recognized for its ability to take on complex international projects, which adds continued strength to our global distributed delivery model.”

“At Changi, trust, passion, innovation and a relentless focus on customers power our ability to offer cloud-based solutions that help streamline our clients’ growth and deliver the best customer experiences,” said Ghassan Chkaiban, Changi Consulting’s Founder and Managing Director. “Changi and Publicis Sapient each have more than a decade of partnership with Salesforce, well-aligned expertise across diverse industries and a shared commitment to serving as the digital business transformation partner of choice for some of the world’s top brands. The strategic alignment of both teams adds exponential value to our customers. We’re excited to drive even more customer impact together.”

The cloud applications market size in the Middle East is expected to continue to grow from $2 billion in 2019 to $4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.5%1. The e-commerce space in the Middle East is set to increase from $8.3 billion in 2017 to $28.5 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 28%2. Annual spending on digital transformation across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa is set to top $58 billion by 20253.

The transaction remains subject to customary approvals by the relevant competition authority.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company. We partner with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. We operate through our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data, which combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients’ businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients’ businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe with 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

About Changi Consulting

Changi Consulting is a customer-centric consulting firm and a Salesforce Consulting Partner in the EMEA region. It builds and delivers cloud-based solutions focused on helping businesses accelerate, automate and optimize their operations.