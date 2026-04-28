Residents and citizens from over 200 nationalities including Iraq can now invest in fractional ownership opportunities in Dubai through PRYPCO Blocks, without the need for large down payments, complex paperwork or physically residing in the UAE.

Dubai, UAE: PRYPCO Blocks, the fractional property ownership arm of PRYPCO, the leading real estate platform in the region, is reinforcing its mission to make Dubai real estate borderless, enabling global investors to access the market from just USD 137 (~178000 IQD).

With users from over 200 nationalities already able to invest through the platform, PRYPCO Blocks continues to broaden access to Dubai’s property market, including for investors across emerging markets such as Iraq. Through a fully digital experience, investors can browse opportunities, complete transactions within minutes, and own a share in premium Dubai properties without the need for large capital outlays, complex paperwork, or physical presence in the UAE.

PRYPCO Blocks is built on a fractional ownership model that allows individuals to invest in a portion of a property rather than purchasing an entire unit. This approach lowers traditional barriers to entry while maintaining a professionally managed structure, giving investors exposure to Dubai’s real estate market without the operational complexity typically associated with property ownership.

Dubai remains one of the most attractive real estate markets globally, underpinned by a transparent regulatory environment, strong demand fundamentals, and continued investor confidence from both regional and international markets. As interest grows from a broader, digitally-native investor base, platforms like PRYPCO Blocks are playing a key role in enabling participation at scale.

PRYPCO was founded by Amira Sajwani, a prominent figure in the UAE real estate sector and Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, bringing deep market expertise and credibility to the platform.

Commenting on the platform’s global accessibility, Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “Dubai’s real estate market has long been one of the most attractive and resilient globally, drawing interest from investors across the world. What PRYPCO Blocks does is build on that strength by making access more flexible and inclusive, enabling participation from a broader, global audience. From as little as USD 137, investors can now access opportunities in a way that is simple, transparent, and fully digital, without changing the fundamentals that make Dubai real estate so compelling.”

The continued expansion of access reflects a broader shift across the MENA region towards more inclusive, technology-enabled investment models. As demand grows for flexible, lower-barrier entry points into real estate, PRYPCO Blocks is positioned to meet this demand while maintaining a strong focus on regulatory alignment, transparency, and ease of use.

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts. The platform is officially Sharia-compliant, ensuring that all investments align with Islamic finance principles.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 nationalities can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 500.

Disclaimers

The products and services have been approved by PRYPCO Blocks’ Shariah Supervisory Board

PRYPCO Blocks is regulated by the DFSA

Risk Warning: Investing in real estate involves risks

For further information, please visit: https://prypco.com/blocks