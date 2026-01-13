Dubai, UAE – PRYPCO, the UAE-based PropTech and real estate tokenization platform, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, marking a significant step toward the development of a forward-looking, secure, and compliant framework for real estate tokenization in Georgia.

The MoU signing took place yesterday in the presence of H.E. Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, and H.E. Paata Salia, Minister of Justice of Georgia, alongside their delegation, and PRYPCO’s Founder and CEO, Amira Sajwani, together with the PRYPCO leadership team.

The agreement establishes a strategic framework of cooperation between the parties to explore, develop, and implement an innovative real estate tokenization initiative in Georgia. The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to modernize real estate processes, strengthen investor confidence, and position Georgia as a progressive, innovation-friendly jurisdiction for digital investment and next-generation property infrastructure.

Under the MoU, PRYPCO and the Ministry of Justice of Georgia will work together to promote legal and technological innovation across the real estate sector, enhance regulatory clarity, encourage both domestic and international investment, and support the secure, transparent, and compliant tokenization or digitization of real estate-related rights and interests in accordance with Georgian laws and regulations.

The collaboration represents a public-private partnership model that brings together government leadership and private-sector innovation. It also aligns with Georgia’s broader ambition to modernize its legal and economic frameworks, encourage responsible digital transformation, and position itself as a competitive destination for technology-enabled investment.

Commenting on the signing, Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “This MoU reflects a shared belief that the future of real estate lies in trust, transparency, and technology-enabled access. By working closely with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, we are laying the groundwork for a responsible and compliant approach to real estate tokenization, one that strengthens investor confidence, supports regulatory clarity, and unlocks new opportunities for global participation. Georgia’s openness to innovation and its forward-looking policy mindset make it a natural partner as PRYPCO continues to expand its international government collaboration strategy.”

His Excellency Paata Salia, Minister of Justice, Georgia added “This cooperation with PRYPCO represents an important step in Georgia’s efforts to modernize its real estate and legal infrastructure. By exploring innovative approaches such as real estate tokenization within a clear regulatory framework, we aim to enhance transparency, strengthen investor protection, and increase confidence in Georgia as a secure and progressive investment environment.

Public-private partnerships of this nature are essential to ensuring that technological innovation develops in line with the rule of law and international best practices.”

The MoU signals Georgia’s commitment to embracing digital solutions while maintaining strong governance and legal oversight. It also positions the country as a potential model for other jurisdictions seeking to balance innovation with regulatory responsibility in the rapidly evolving digital asset and real estate landscape.

For PRYPCO, the agreement marks another milestone in its international growth journey and its mission to work alongside regulators and governments to shape the future of real estate ownership and investment. As global interest in real-world asset tokenization continues to accelerate, PRYPCO’s approach emphasizes collaboration, compliance, and long-term value creation across markets.