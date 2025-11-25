DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Stake, the leading real estate investment platform in the region. Together, Property Finder and Stake will unlock new opportunities for a wider audience of real estate investors, while accelerating the digitalisation of the real estate ecosystem.

Property Finder users will gain access to Stake’s innovative product and investment portfolio directly through Property Finder’s platforms. The integration will enable investors to participate seamlessly in real estate opportunities through fractional ownership starting from as little as AED500, lowering barriers to entry and making investment a reality for all.

Enabled by the UAE government’s progressive stance on fractional real estate ownership, Property Finder is proud to be the first real estate platform in the region bringing this vision to life. The implications are significant, from providing access to wealth creation, to encouraging stronger foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the country.

At the same time, Property Finder is enriching the traditional classified model by empowering users not just to search, but also to transact directly on the platform, seamlessly, securely, and, as always, in full alignment with UAE regulations.

“We are delighted to partner with Stake to reimagine access to property investment in the UAE,” said Michael Lahyani, Founder & CEO of Property Finder. “Together, we’re making real estate investment more accessible, opening the door to fractional ownership, and making the path to investing in property simpler than ever before. The partnership is another defining moment in Property Finder’s journey and purpose to change living for good in the region.”

“At Stake, we’ve always believed that world-class real estate should be accessible to everyone, not just a select few,” said Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake. “We’ve long-admired Property Finder and are thrilled to join forces with a platform that shares our vision and reach to democratise property investment at scale. The future of real estate isn’t just searchable anymore: it’s shareable, investable, and accessible to anyone, anywhere, any time,” he added.

The new Stake functionality will be available in Q1 2026 on Property Finder’s app and web platforms.

​​​​​​About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

About Stake

Stake is a curated, digital real estate investment platform that enables anyone globally to access, earn from and sell real estate in emerging and developed cities.

Since launching in 2021, Stake has built a community spanning over 1 million users from 211+ nationalities and has enabled over 250,000 investments across 500+ properties, paying out over AED 50 million in rental income and surpassing AED 1.3 billion in real estate transactions to date. Stake is dual-regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for properties and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia for funds, and is backed by prominent investors such as Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Aramco’s Wae’d Ventures, MEVP, and Republic.com.

For more information, please contact:

Gambit PR & Communications

propertyfinder@gambit.ae