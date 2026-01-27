ABU DHABI / DUBAI, UAE: Property Finder, the Middle East’s leading property portal, today announced a new $170 million investment from the Mubadala Investment Company “Mubadala,” an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, alongside another UAE sovereign wealth fund and BECO Capital. The investment underscores Property Finder’s position as the region’s leading property portal, and reaffirms Property Finder’s position as a technology innovator in MENA’s fast-growing property classifieds market.

This commitment follows the $525 million investment led by funds advised by Permira, with significant participation from Blackstone Growth in 2025, reflecting international and regional confidence in Property Finder’s financial outlook, strategic direction and long-term vision. With nearly $700 million in aggregate raised in equity capital, and a further $250 million raised in debt financing from Ares Management and HSBC, this represents one of the largest funding rounds in the region. General Atlantic, which initially invested in the company in 2018, also retains a significant shareholding.

Under the latest transaction, Mubadala and the sovereign wealth fund will each invest $75 million. BECO Capital will invest $20 million from its newly launched $250 million Growth Fund I, its first deployment, deepening a partnership with Property Finder that began more than a decade ago, when BECO was the company’s first venture capital investor.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Property Finder. The company has delivered strong financial results, rapidly scaled the adoption of its flagship products, and strengthened its leadership across the UAE and broader MENA. AI-driven solutions such as Credit Optimizer, Home Valuation, and SuperAgent continue to gain traction, while partnerships with Stake and Keyper expand exposure to the entire real estate journey. The UAE’s commitment to innovation, supported by clear regulatory frameworks and record demand for property, provides a strong foundation for Property Finder’s next chapter.

Michael Lahyani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Property Finder, said “We are honoured to welcome Mubadala and our new sovereign wealth fund partners at such an important moment in our journey. Their support is a testament to the strength of our platform, the depth of our data and the resilience of our business model. We are also delighted to welcome back BECO, one of our earliest partners. The region continues to experience exceptional economic momentum, and we are proud to help build a more transparent, trusted and technology-enabled real estate market.”

Jamie O’Mahony, Chief Financial Officer of Property Finder added “As Permira and Blackstone validated our story globally following our early partnership with General Atlantic, this investment affirms that confidence here at home. It accelerates our ambition to build the region’s leading real estate operating system, powered by data, trust and innovation. The addition of two leading UAE sovereign wealth funds further strengthens Property Finder’s institutional shareholder base and aligns the company even more closely with the UAE’s national agenda to build a world-leading digital economy.”

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, said: “This investment reflects Mubadala’s continued commitment to support national champions and high-growth technology platforms, including the next generation of unicorns that are contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic development. Property Finder has established a resilient and scalable business at the intersection of technology and real estate, a sector that remains a core strategic priority for Mubadala. We are pleased to support founders and entrepreneurs who are building market-leading platforms with strong fundamentals and sustainable, long-term regional impact.”

Amer Alaily, General Partner, Growth Fund, BECO Capital, said: “Property Finder is creating real value for all stakeholders in the real-estate ecosystem: buyers, agents, and sellers. The company exemplifies what our Growth fund was built to support. We're proud to deepen our partnership with Michael and the team as they continue to set the standard.”

With the backing of these leading investors, Property Finder remains focused on simplifying the home-search journey, enhancing agent productivity and building a more transparent, trusted and future-ready real estate ecosystem.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole placement agent to Property Finder on the transaction. Moelis & Company served as independent financial advisor to Property Finder. Freshfields LLP acted as legal counsel to Property Finder, and Cooley LLP acted as legal counsel to Michael Lahyani.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering buyers, investors and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

To discover more and begin your property journey, visit www.propertyfinder.ae or download the Property Finder app.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.

About BECO Capital

Founded in 2012, BECO Capital is a Gulf-focused institutional venture capital firm with over $820 million in assets under management across early-stage (pre-seed to Series A) and growth-stage (Series B to pre-IPO) funds.

For more information, please visit www.becocapital.com.

