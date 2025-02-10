PromoMedia, a subsidiary of JGroup, has expanded its footprint in Amman, Jordan, by securing static outdoor and digital media screens across the city. This move aims to transform the city’s outdoor advertising landscape, providing brands with an innovative platform to connect with audiences in one of the region’s most dynamic capitals.

As the largest city in the Levant region and a hub for cultural and economic activity, Amman presents an ideal opportunity for PromoMedia’s latest venture. The company has strategically installed 10 striking wall signs, designed to capture attention and create memorable brand experiences.

Patrick Haber, Vice President of JGroup and General Manager of PromoMedia, said: “We are delighted to expand our footprint into Amman to offer our innovative platforms for the vast spectrum of brands in the city. As leaders in the outdoor advertising industry, we have created a robust reputation for delivering impactful solutions and fostering strong partnerships across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Our latest initiative in Amman is a testament to our vision of merging creativity with cutting-edge technologies, redefining brands’ engagement with their audiences.”

PromoMedia’s new installations aim to enrich the experience of both residents and visitors, showcasing compelling and meaningful content that resonates with diverse audiences. Furthermore, this step is projected to attract international advertisers, positioning Amman as a vibrant hub for outdoor campaigns and innovative brand storytelling.

With this expansion, PromoMedia reinforces its commitment to redefining the future of outdoor media and elevating advertising experiences across the region.