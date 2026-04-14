Al-Nasrallah: We are committed to establishing a work environment based on innovation and empowering national talent.

The presentations reflect the trainees' ability to transform their ideas into feasible projects.

The Academy's programs represent a pioneering model for linking training with practical experience.

The trainees' innovations confirm the success of the Academy's creative thinking approach.

National Bank of Kuwait successfully concluded its pitch presentation day for the 30th graduating class of the NBK Academy, which featured a range of innovative projects presented to representatives from various business sectors. This event was part of a comprehensive training program designed to enhance the trainees' presentation skills and enable them to translate theoretical ideas into practical, applicable solutions within the banking environment.

Four teams participated in presenting innovative projects that reflected a distinguished level of preparation and professionalism. The presentations received great interaction and widespread praise from the relevant departments, due to the ambitious ideas and scalable solutions they contained.

The event was professionally organized, allowing trainees to present their projects in an interactive atmosphere in front of the evaluation committee. The presentations were characterized by a high level of readiness and the ability to present ideas with confidence and clarity, which reflected the quality of training they received during the program.

The presentations received great interest from the committee, which commended the trainees’ skills in analysis, presentation and tackling questions and praised their ability to develop practical ideas that can be built upon in the future.

NBK is keen to empower young talents through a training environment that allows them to acquire creative thinking skills and work within multidisciplinary teams. The Bank also strives to provide practical training experiences that simulate the real work environment, providing trainees with the opportunity to apply their acquired skills and get to know the nature of banking operations and modern work methods.

On this occasion, Maryam Al-Nasrallah, AVP – Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, commented: “The pitch presentations day is an important milestone in this program, as it reflects NBK’s commitment to establishing a work environment based on innovation and enriching capabilities, which is why we are keen to provide initiatives that link training with practical experience and allow trainees to deal with real challenges within the business environment”.

“The NBK Academy,” Al-Nasrallah added, “has become a key platform for preparing the next generation of bankers, as we work to provide trainees with practical knowledge and enable them to offer solutions that align with the trends of digital transformation. What the trainees presented today reflects the extent to which they benefited from the Academy’s programs and their ability to innovate and turn their ideas into feasible projects”.

Al-Nasrallah also emphasized that NBK’s strategy in developing human capital is a fundamental pillar and a well-established culture, noting that the Academy embodies this vision by ensuring a sustainable flow of national talents capable of driving growth and innovation in the banking industry.

The successful journey of the NBK Academy stems from more than 15 years of continuous work in preparing generations of national banking leaders, who possess high skills in various disciplines.

It is worth noting that NBK continues to reinforce its leadership in the private sector by attracting, training, developing and qualifying national talent for banking work. Moreover, NBK maintains the highest employee retention rates and is one of the most attractive institutions for Kuwaiti talent, in addition to being the largest private sector institution in Kuwait in terms of employing national labor.