Dubai: Procter & Gamble (P&G) announces its partnership with Al Jalila Foundation's Farah Program, a pediatric initiative dedicated to spreading joy amongst children and investing in the medical research and treatment of children's illnesses. The collaboration is part of P&G's continuous efforts to step up as a Force for Good, focusing on making a positive impact on society and the communities it serves.

ElMehdi Chad, Vice President, UAE and Levant, at P&G said: “We at P&G are happy to extend our support to Al Jalila Foundation in their mission to support children and remove barriers that hinder their active participation in everyday life. Our commitment lies in creating opportunities for children to live their lives to the fullest. As a company, P&G is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of children and their families. By partnering with the Farah Program, we aim to create a lasting impact on the health and well-being of children who are most in need. Through this collaboration, we aspire to bring about meaningful change and contribute to a brighter future for these young individuals.”

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer at Al Jalila Foundation, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with P&G to improve the lives of children. Our Farah program is dedicated to the advancement of medical research and treatments that will lead to a brighter future for children and their families. With P&G's support, we are one step closer to achieving our mission."

P&G, in association with retail outlets across the UAE, has engaged consumers to spread hope, and encourages shoppers to consider the joy and fulfillment they will experience with every purchase of P&G brands such as Always, Head & Shoulders, Crest, Ariel, Pampers and more to contribute to the Farah Program in making a positive impact on the lives of children in need. Many consumers today want to support businesses and causes that align with their values and make a positive impact on society. By emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community through its brands, P&G's partnership with the Farah Program exemplifies the company's commitment to being a Force for Good.

About P&G

P&G serves nearly five billion people around the world with its brands. The company has one of the most robust portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G and its brands.