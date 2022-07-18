It will bring innovation and education to the City to empower and inspire young Saudi talent

The new Manga Productions headquarters will open in 2024

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Manga Productions, a subsidiary in Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” which produces animations, video games and comics, has announced that it is moving its headquarters to Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, which will open in 2024.

The relocation of Manga Productions’ headquarters will ignite a new media sector within the City. It will support the City’s aims to foster a new generation of creative Saudi talents and enable young creative minds to live, learn, share and grow. Manga Productions will also benefit from the City’s culture of encouraging global collaboration, enabling further partnerships with international creatives.

Manga Productions will be a haven for young Saudi talents to explore and enjoy its different offerings. The company is designing and facilitating workshops in the City to provide a curated educational program on the industry to train, empower and inspire Saudi youth.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “At Manga Productions, we aim to inspire the heroes of tomorrow. Our new headquarters in Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will allow us to cultivate a culture of youth and creativity, create opportunity and inspire minds of the creative industry, while fostering young Saudi talent.”

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “Manga Productions’ new headquarters will form part of the City’s human-centered ecosystem, which puts Saudi youth at its core. It will support the goals of the City and Vision 2030 to provide skills and opportunities for young Saudi talents, inspire them to realize their creative ambitions, while attracting global talent.”

Manga Productions is a pioneer of Saudi Arabia’s media and creative content sector, developing inspiring and positive content that targets all different local and international groups of society. Manga Productions produced the first ever Saudi Japanese animation movie, The Journey, in partnership with TOEI Animation, one of the oldest and most renown Japanese studios. The Journey marked a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s creative industry and showcased Saudi culture and the historical stories of the Arabian Peninsula to international audiences across the globe.

Manga Productions brings its innovation to the City, combining the creative industry, enhance public academic and industrial partnership, and social development in Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is located in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area spreading over ​​3.4 square kilometers.

-Ends-

About Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City:

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “MisK”, recently announced the launch of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City. The vision for the City is to serve as model for the development of the nonprofit sector globally and as an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international institutions. The City will contribute to achieving the goals of Misk in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining nonprofit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the City’s offerings.

https://mohammedbinsalmancity.misk.org.sa

About Manga Productions:

Manga Productions is a subsidiary company of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “MisK” and was established to inspire heroes of tomorrow through animation, videogames, and comics. Manga Productions aims to be a pioneer on regional and a global level in the production of creative content and contribute to deliver purposeful content that contributes to building creative and ambitious talents through development programs and internships to further develop the entertainment content industry in the region.

Manga Productions aims to build and develop a high-quality content industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab region, and support and nurture young talents in the Kingdom in the field of comics, animation, and video games. Manga Productions has previously partnered with local and international entities such as “TOEI Animations, SNK, Square Enix, Kadokawa, TellTale, WildWorks, SparkXR, Sumitomo group and more.” For more information about Manga Productions, please visit www.manga.com.sa

