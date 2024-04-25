PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication and domain security SaaS provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Zendata, a prominent name in the cybersecurity landscape of Switzerland. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing domain security operations and combating email-based threats in Switzerland, Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

The signing ceremony took place at GISEC 2024 in Dubai on the 24th of April, underscoring the commitment of both companies towards strengthening cybersecurity measures globally.

Mrs. Isabelle Meyer, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Zendata, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We’re very pleased with our overall experience with PowerDMARC. When evaluating potential partners, PowerDMARC stood out because of their expertise, proven track record, and competitive pricing which got a perfect fit in Zendata Managed SOC offerings to overcome various security challenges associated with email authentication, phishing attacks, and domain spoofing. Since partnering with them, they’ve been instrumental in helping us overcome customers' Email DMARC security challenges. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with PowerDMARC as our partner, and we expect them to help us to continue to provide excellent service and help us stay ahead of evolving security threats.”

The partnership between PowerDMARC and Zendata represents a union of expertise and innovation. Both organizations are poised to deliver unparalleled email security solutions to businesses suffering from brand impersonation.

Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "At PowerDMARC, we are dedicated to forging partnerships that amplify our mission of safeguarding business domains against email-borne threats. Teaming up with Zendata, a recognized leader in cybersecurity, allows us to extend our reach and deliver cutting-edge email authentication and domain security solutions to organizations across Switzerland, Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi."

About Zendata

Zendata is one of Switzerland’s leading players in cybersecurity, offering consulting, protection, and incident response services to businesses, institutions, and media. With a presence in Geneva, Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi Zendata specializes in fully managed MSSP ZEN360 cyber protection through its Security Operation Center (SOC), utilizing over 35 tools to deliver comprehensive audit-based security solutions. Zendata’s services include threat intelligence, incident response, OT/IoT, VCISO, Consultancy, and training.

Media Contact

Website: https://zendata.security/

Email: info@zendata.security

Phone: + 41 22 588 65 90

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. They help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 1000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 60 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 600+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Media Contact

Contact person: Ahona Rudra

Website: https://powerdmarc.com

Address: 651 N Broad St, Suite 206 Middletown, 19709 Delaware, United States of America

Email: marketing@powerdmarc.com