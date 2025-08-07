This new offering is aimed at lowering the barrier for entry for start-ups, schools and institutions looking to offer skill based learning options

Dubai, UAE – StuDIYo Lab, the UAE’s pioneering hands-on learning and woodworking design technology center for children, is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation: TinkerShed Crate, a plug-and-play maker lab in a box that empowers schools, individuals, startups, and educational institutions to set up woodworking activities for children easily and affordably.

With a strong presence across the UAE, StuDIYo Lab has delivered skill-based learning experiences and programs that blend creativity, design, and real-world making. With the UAE Ministry of Education rolling out a nationwide policy that prioritizes project-based learning and skill-based assessment, StuDIYo Lab known for its engaging workshops in woodworking, product design, and design technology, is now taking its mission to the next level by making skill-based learning scalable and accessible through TinkerShed Crate.

TinkerShed Crate is a compact, ready-to-use solution that includes everything needed to kick-start a hands-on woodworking program for children aged five and older. Each crate comes with 14 child-safe machines, over 536 beginner-friendly tools and materials, 54 individual project kits and step-by-step guides, making it easy to deploy in classrooms, activity centers, or even small community spaces with no prior setup experience required.

“We created TinkerShed Crate to lower the barrier to entry for hands-on learning and empower more children with access to skill-based learning,” said Lina Sadek, Founder of StuDIYo Lab. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen the incredible impact of woodworking on children’s creativity, confidence, and critical thinking. Now, with this crate, we’re making it possible for anyone, whether it’s a teacher in a school, a startup, or a parent-led initiative, to bring those same powerful experiences to life, anywhere.”

TinkerShed Crate is designed to complement international curricula like IB, STEAM, and NGSS, and supports key learning outcomes such as creativity, problem-solving, fine motor skills, and spatial awareness. It’s also a cost-effective alternative to traditional makerspaces, which can cost up to five times more in setup and infrastructure. At just AED 33,000 per unit, the crate offers a smart, scalable solution for schools and enrichment providers across the region.

With the launch in the UAE, StuDIYo Lab will also make TinkerShed Crate available to startups, schools, and individuals in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India, expanding its impact and supporting a wider movement toward future-ready, skill-based education.

About StuDIYo Lab

Founded in 2016 by Lina Sadek, StuDIYo Lab is the UAE's premier woodworking design technology centre exclusively for children. With state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, StuDIYo Lab offers unique experiential learning through woodworking, fostering a creative environment where young minds can hone skills and explore their curiosity while fostering creativity, problem-solving, and attention to detail.

StuDIYo Lab’s carefully curated programs prioritize safety, creating a secure and enjoyable environment for children aged 5 and above to explore their creative instincts. The impact extends beyond the workshop, laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning in real-world scenarios.

StuDIYo Lab has been awarded with the prestigious Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation by the IBCCES for both its locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that have committed to providing accessible and inclusive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Learn more at https://www.studiyolab.com/