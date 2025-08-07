Manama, Bahrain – Mazad announced the launch of its newly enhanced Seller Portal, marking a major step in the company’s evolution into a fully digital, user-powered marketplace. With this upgrade, Mazad has placed sellers at the center of the platform experience, allowing individuals and businesses across Bahrain and beyond to seamlessly list and sell their products online.

The Seller Portal has been designed to simplify and streamline the selling process, offering users a modern interface that makes it easy to onboard, manage listings, and reach potential buyers. From special license plates and luxury collectibles to automobiles, real estate, and more, sellers can now upload their assets in just a few simple steps and have them exposed to Mazad’s wide and growing audience of buyers.

Nezar Habib, CEO of Mazad, commented on the launch, stating, “Mazad is no longer just an auction house we are building a marketplace where anyone can participate. The Seller Portal empowers users to take control of their listings and sell with confidence. Whether you're an individual or a business, you now have the ability to turn assets into value.”

This launch also includes a fresh redesign of the platform interface, delivering a more intuitive and engaging user experience. In addition to traditional timed auctions, users now have the option to offer items for immediate sale through the “Buy Now” feature, creating more flexibility in how sellers and buyers transact.

Mazad continues to offer a curated collection of premium items across various categories, including high-end watches, fine leather goods, exquisite jewelry, exclusive real estate, and yachts. The new Seller Portal further enhances the platform’s appeal, making it easier than ever to participate in the marketplace, whether to buy or sell.

To explore the new Seller Portal, list your products, or begin bidding and shopping, visit www.mazad.app or download the Mazad app today.