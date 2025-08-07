Duqm: SEZAD kicked off the Duqm Summer Series on Tuesday, spotlighting AI and automation as key drivers of local business innovation. The inaugural session, featuring Saaed Abdul Ghafoor, CEO, Star Drones offered practical insights into successfully integrating AI into operations.

Abdul Ghafoor, whose company built TARIQ, Oman’s first locally manufactured drone, emphasised the transformative potential of AI-driven innovation. “Integrating AI isn’t just about deploying technology it’s about creating a new mindset,” Abdul Ghafoor remarked. “At Star Drones, we’ve seen AI-driven automation cut operational downtime by 40% and improve yield accuracy by nearly 30%. This isn’t just innovation for innovation’s sake, it genuinely enhances productivity.”

Eng. Ahmed Akaak, CEO, SEZAD, highlighted the urgency of adopting AI more broadly in manufacturing and related sectors. “Companies globally are seeing unprecedented benefits from AI and Duqm is perfectly positioned to replicate and even exceed these successes,” Akaak noted. “Today, the focus isn’t merely on theoretical applications but on practical strategies that deliver tangible outcomes for businesses.”

International data supports this. According to McKinsey & Company’s 2024 research, manufacturers deploying AI see, on average, productivity increases of up to 45%, alongside cost reductions nearing 20%. Moreover, the World Economic Forum reports that advanced AI adopters in its Global Lighthouse Network achieve reductions in material waste by 30% and emissions by as much as 50%.

“AI adoption is no longer optional, it’s a fundamental element of competitive advantage,” Akaak added. “Through the Duqm Summer Series, we’re ensuring our local business leaders can effectively translate global lessons into local successes.”

The next session in the Duqm Summer Series will address workforce development 11:00am Tuesday 12 August, led by Development Bank’s Auf Al Aufi, continuing SEZAD’s commitment to practical, impactful discussion.