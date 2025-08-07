Dubai, UAE: The Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that its OmniHub IoT terminal has received the CE product certification for health, safety and environmental compliance. OmniHub successfully passed all testing requirements in a single development cycle covering concept, delivery and maintenance, exceeding industry benchmarks. The R&D Centre highlighted the terminal’s advanced features, particularly its connectivity with the DEWASAT-1 nanosatellite, paving the way for field deployment.

Omnihub was developed in line with the highest standards of reliability and efficiency under DEWA’s Space-D programme to connect terrestrial sensors with satellites and ground-based networks. The terminal, including its 3D-printed encasing, was designed and manufactured at the R&D Centre. Multiple OmniHub terminals have been operational in the field for over six months, effectively meeting the operational needs of different DEWA business units. These installations showcase OmniHub’s reliability, versatility and effectiveness in real-world applications.

“In line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are contributing to the development of the space sector and various related sectors, as well as the transition towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy. Thanks to its environment that stimulates innovation and excellence, DEWA’s R&D Centre has become a key driver for achieving the National Space Strategy 2030 and supporting the space industry and its various activities, including government space activities, commercial activities and scientific activities,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

OmniHub has demonstrated full compatibility with DEWA’s operational technology (OT) requirements. It supports multi-technology connectivity, boasts strong communication capabilities and complies with stringent OT and IT security standards. With its six-month battery life and low-power consumption, the terminal is designed for durability in harsh environments, including dusty and wet conditions, ensuring consistent performance across DEWA’s various divisions and business areas.

The terminal is compatible with international standards, ensuring robust security across connected devices. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, Narrowband Internet of Things, LTE CAT-M and LoRa\LoRaWAN protocols to enable seamless communication with several satellites and various terrestrial networks. DEWA uses the digital IoT platform hosted by its data centre – operated by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA – to support remote device management.

