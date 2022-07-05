Dubai, UAE: Adopting the latest smart technologies and innovative practices across all its services and operations have contributed to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) achieving 100% in power transmission system reliability and availability and the ‘Best in Class’ among global utilities since 2018. DEWA provides its services to around 3.5 million people who live in Dubai, and over 4.7 million people during the day. These numbers are expected to rise to 5.8 million and 7.8 million respectively, by 2040.

“We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water according to the highest international standards. This keeps pace with the sustainable development needs in Dubai. Using the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution helps us provide our services according to the highest standards of efficiency and quality, as well as increase the readiness of transmission and distribution networks to meet the future needs of customers, developers and businesses while providing a convenient margin. To achieve this, DEWA has integrated plans that ensure the continuity and reliability of energy transmission round the clock. DEWA’s growth plans are in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that the total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects between 2021 and 2024 is AED 10 billion. This includes AED 2 billion for 400 kV transmission projects and AED 8 billion for 132 kV projects. He explained that DEWA’s adoption of the latest smart grid technologies in power transmission and distribution has contributed to achieving a new world record in Customer Minutes Lost (CML). Dubai recorded an average of 1.43 minutes of CML in 2021, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission (Power) at DEWA, said that the factors that have helped DEWA achieve such a world-class performance include using the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, telecommunications and tele-control systems, securing the network through a well-established protection system, adopting the highest international standards in engineering and commissioning, using smart grid technologies. The smart grid provides advanced features including automated decision-making and interoperability across the entire electricity and water network, deployment of smart sensors and applications to regulate transmission and distribution network operations, as well as enhancing real-time monitoring and control. This has made DEWA’s practices a benchmark for utilities around the world.

DEWA has received the ISO 55001: 2014 Certificate for Asset Management after passing an external audit conducted by an international accreditation body to become the first utility in the world to obtain accreditation for integrated processes in the production, transmission and distribution of electricity and water.