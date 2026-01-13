Abu Dhabi, UAE: Polygreen, a leading provider of global circular economy solutions, has launched “Again, Please”, a reusable foodware system aimed at replacing single-use plastics, during the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, as the UAE accelerates its transition towards a circular economy.

As part of the launch, Again, Please hot and cold reusable cups will be used across participating exhibitors at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi throughout WFES, demonstrating the practical application of reusable foodware at one of the region’s largest sustainability events. The brand is also exhibiting under the Polygreen stand, highlighting the role of circular infrastructure in reducing waste at scale.

The launch coincides with the UAE’s recent legislation to phase out single-use plastic products, reinforcing national efforts to shift towards more sustainable consumption models and circular economy solutions.

Athanasios Polychronopoulos, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer at Polygreen, said: “The UAE has taken decisive steps to address plastic waste through regulation and policy. Again, Please demonstrates how policy, infrastructure, and proven reusable packaging solutions which support behavioural change can work together. By replacing single-use cups with a practical, scalable reuse model, we are helping business partners move from intention to direct impact.”

Again, Please is a reverse logistics (closed loop) reusable foodware packaging solution designed for events, exhibitions, entertainment venues, and F&B operators. The system goes beyond cups, offering tailored reusable packaging formats supported by end-to-end infrastructure, including collection points, logistics, industrial washing, and redeployment, ensuring hygiene, convenience, and operational efficiency.

A key component of the system is the Again, Please wash hub located in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi. The facility, a first of its kind in the UAE, enables high-volume, food-grade washing and rapid turnaround, ensuring reusable packaging is safely returned to circulation.

“Our goal with Again, Please is to make reuse simple, accessible, and commercially viable. By providing the full infrastructure behind the scenes, from washing and logistics to on-ground deployment, we enable HoReCa operators and venues to move away from single-use foodware while elevating their customer experience”, added Theodossios Kassapantoniou, General Manager of Again, Please.

Prior to its official launch at WFES, Again, Please was piloted across several events in Abu Dhabi, where the system demonstrated high return rates and strong consumer participation, in line with the implemented international best practices.

By replacing disposable foodware with reusable alternatives, the system helps partners reduce waste sent to landfill, lower the carbon footprint associated with single-use production, and generate measurable ESG outcomes.

The launch of Again, Please at WFES reflects the growing role of reusable foodware in supporting the UAE’s sustainability agenda, including waste reduction targets, circular economy frameworks, and public-private collaboration.

About Again, Please

Again, Please is a UAE-based reusable foodware system designed to eliminate single-use waste at events, venues, and high-footfall locations. Operating on a fully circular model, the solution provides reusable packaging, collection infrastructure, industrial washing, and redistribution, enabling partners to reduce waste, meet sustainability targets, and improve the environmental footprint of their operations.

For more information on Again, Please visit www.againplease.com

About Polygreen

Polygreen, with headquarters in Greece, is a leading company, offering total circular economy solutions worldwide. Polygreen creates added value for both business and society, contributing significantly to environmental sustainability by providing reliable and cost-effective resources management solutions for the entire range of industrial waste, household waste, and marine pollution through careful planning, management, innovation, and sophisticated research. Polygreen has envisioned a path to transform the world into zero waste and actively developed disruptive and effective circular solutions.

For more information on Polygreen Group please visit www.polygreen.eco