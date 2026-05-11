On Sunday, 10 May, at the Office of the Prime Minister of Jordan in Amman, Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA), in the presence of H. E. Prime Minister of Jordan Jafar Hassan, signed a comprehensive investment agreement with the Government of Jordan for the construction of a green ammonia production plant. The Polish company, operating jointly with Fidelity Group, has thereby outpaced global players that had announced their ambitions in Jordan since 2021 but had not progressed beyond the stage of memoranda of understanding and feasibility studies. JGA has become the first company in the world to formally establish a project of this kind in Jordan.

On behalf of the Jordanian side, the agreement was signed by H.E. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. Jordan Green Ammonia was represented by Dr. Wael Suleiman, founder of Fidelity Group and CEO of JGA, as well as Tomoho Umeda, CEO of Hynfra, and Director Marlena Krohn. The signing followed the formal approval of the agreement terms by the Jordanian Council of Ministers, reflecting the state’s commitment at the highest level.

JGA is a project company established by the Hynfra Group - a Polish developer and integrator of hydrogen technologies - together with Jordan’s Fidelity Group. The combination of Hynfra’s technological expertise and Fidelity Group’s regional experience and network within the Middle Eastern chemical industry has formed the foundation of the project from its inception.

“As CEO of Jordan Green Ammonia, I would like to emphasize that our green ammonia project in Aqaba has already entered an advanced stage of development. Today, our top priority is maintaining a direct presence and active engagement on the ground, as it is precisely these on-site activities that translate into tangible and lasting progress for the project. Aqaba offers exceptional logistical and energy-related advantages, which we are effectively leveraging to steadily advance the investment. At this stage, maintaining full focus on operational execution is of critical importance - and that is where all our attention is concentrated today.” - says dr Wael Suleiman.

The planned facility will produce green hydrogen through water electrolysis powered by solar energy and subsequently synthesize it into ammonia. The project includes 550 MW of photovoltaic capacity and 500 MWh of energy storage, operating independently from the national grid. The target production capacity is 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. The estimated value of the investment is approximately USD 1 billion. Financial close is planned for September 2027, with commercial operations expected to commence in Q4 2030.

“When we look at the map of the world and see how many critical energy routes pass through chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, we understand that energy security can no longer rely on centralized hydrocarbon infrastructure vulnerable to disruption. Today, Jordan is joining the ranks of visionaries who have chosen a different path: green molecules - hydrogen and ammonia - which can be produced wherever sunlight and wind are abundant, and then transported without being constrained by geopolitical tensions. This is a technology that is inherently scalable and democratic by nature - and that is precisely why we believe it will define the direction of the global energy transition.” - adds Tomoho Umeda.

Green ammonia is gaining importance as one of the key energy carriers of the future. Beyond its traditional use in the production of fertilizers and chemical products, it is increasingly being utilized as a co-firing fuel in coal-fired power plants - particularly in Japan and South Korea - enabling a gradual transition away from coal without the immediate need to replace existing infrastructure. Ammonia is also regarded as one of the most promising fuels for the shipping industry.

The facility will be built in Aqaba, Jordan’s port city that has served for decades as the country’s main export gateway. Aqaba’s strategic location, logistics infrastructure, and direct access to maritime routes connecting Europe and Asia make it a natural location for Jordan’s first export-oriented facility of this kind.

The signing of the agreement also aligns with the broader context of Poland’s energy policy. Last month, Donald Tusk signed a strategic partnership agreement in Tokyo with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, covering, among other areas, cooperation in hydrogen and ammonia technologies. The JGA project represents a natural continuation of this direction, this time at the level of industrial investment, implemented by a Polish company in markets offering some of the world’s most favorable conditions for green hydrogen production.

The project has also welcomed its technology partner Topsoe - a global provider of advanced technologies and solutions supporting the energy transition, headquartered in Denmark - has been selected to deliver the core technology for the green ammonia facility. A cooperation agreement was signed a month ago.

Among the companies that had announced plans for green ammonia production projects in Jordan, but remained at the stage of memoranda of understanding and feasibility studies, are Fortescue, Masdar, ACWA Power, Enertrag, and KEPCO–Xenel. JGA is the first to advance to the stage of a binding investment agreement.

About Hynfra P.S.A.

Hynfra operates as a technology integrator, systems designer, and project developer, specializing in the delivery of large-scale, high-efficiency industrial solutions. As a Polish company with extensive experience in the field of green ammonia and hydrogen, Hynfra combines advanced renewable energy technologies with established expertise in chemical processes. By delivering industrial-scale facilities capable of supporting export operations, the company is building the infrastructure necessary for the decarbonization of power generation, maritime transport fuels, and the fertilizer industry.

About Fidelity Group

Fidelity Group is a Jordanian company operating across the Middle Eastern and European markets, with more than 20 years of experience in the chemical, energy, and industrial sectors. The company specializes in the development and management of investment projects, strategic technology partnerships, and technology transfer. It has built its expertise through the execution of industrial projects in the Arabian Gulf region and across Europe.