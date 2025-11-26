Playbook, the global platform for leaders to connect, learn, and invest, has announced a strategic partnership with the Arab Esport Federation, the regional body advancing the growth of esports communities and talent across the Arab world. This collaboration marks a significant step toward aligning the region’s rapidly expanding gaming sector with entrepreneurial education, leadership development, and global professional networks. Together, Playbook and the Arab Esport Federation are building a cross-regional pathway for gamers across 20 Arab countries to access world-class learning, leadership insights, and opportunities that support sustainable careers in the industry.

Saudi Arabia has become the center of one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming economies, backed by $38 billion in planned investments through Savvy Games Group under the Public Investment Fund. With the national strategy aiming to position the Kingdom as a global gaming hub by 2030—contributing SAR 50 billion to GDP and creating tens of thousands of jobs—the Arab region is now emerging as a powerful market of nearly 90 million players. This partnership supports that momentum by giving rising gaming talent access to the knowledge and networks that help translate passion into professional possibility.

Wafa Al Obaidat, Founder and CEO of Playbook, said:

“The gaming industry in the Arab world is moving at incredible speed. Talent is rising, investment is rising — and the opportunity is enormous. Through this partnership, we’re giving emerging gamers access to the learning, networks, and pathways they need to shape meaningful careers and build influence within this global industry.”

Rawan Albutairi, Secretary General of the Arab Esports Federation, said: “Empowering the next generation of esports players across the Arab world is central to our mission. Through our collaboration with Playbook, we are equipping emerging talent with the skills, exposure and networks they need to thrive in a global industry. Together, we are building a unified pathway that helps transform passion for esports into sustainable careers and elevates the Arab region’s role in the global industry.”

Through Playbook, esports talent will gain access to expert-led masterclasses, entrepreneurial learning, leadership-development experiences, and a global network of founders, investors, technologists, creators, and industry decision-makers. The collaboration strengthens the connection between esports and entrepreneurship by equipping gamers with the knowledge, mindset, and visibility needed to grow careers across gaming, digital media, content creation, and emerging technology sectors, deepening their access to opportunities across the region.

The partnership formalizes a one-year collaboration with plans to expand in alignment with the region’s gaming ambitions. Both Playbook and the Arab Esport Federation will continue working together to nurture talent, widen access to learning, deepen cross-border community engagement, and support the Arab region’s ascent as a global force in gaming and digital entertainment.

