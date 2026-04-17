Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: RE.Platform has announced that its public real estate discovery platform, RE.Platform Explorer, now features more than 100 active projects across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, marking an early milestone following its recent launch.

The growth reflects increasing demand among developers for structured digital presence as the region’s real estate sector continues to expand and attract both regional and international attention.

RE.Platform Explorer was introduced as a publicly accessible map and catalog of real estate developments, designed to provide a clearer view of project-level activity across key markets. The platform aggregates projects into a unified interface, allowing users to explore developments by location, developer, and key project parameters.

Since launch, the platform has seen steady expansion in both project coverage and developer participation, particularly in major urban centers such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dubai. The addition of over 100 projects within a short period highlights the scale of ongoing development activity and the need for more structured ways to present it.

According to RE.Platform, the milestone also reflects a broader shift in how developers approach visibility and project representation.

“What this milestone shows is the scale of fragmentation in how real estate projects are currently presented,” said Stan Chernukhin, CEO of Polygant. “Bringing over 100 projects into a single structured environment highlights how much of the market still lacks standardized, accessible representation.”

The expansion comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its real estate market to foreign ownership, a move expected to significantly increase demand for transparent, accessible, and standardized property data. Similar trends are visible in the UAE, where off-plan development continues to play a central role in the market.

As the platform continues to grow, RE.Platform plans to expand coverage across additional GCC markets.

More information about RE.Platform Explorer is available at https://map.re-platform.io.