UAE - PlanRadar, the leading platform for digital documentation, communication, and reporting in construction and real estate projects, is proud to announce its participation at Cityscape Global 2025, taking place in Riyadh from 17–20 November 2025. Visitors can connect with PlanRadar at Stand H4 - F90, where the team will be demonstrating the latest platform features designed to simplify project management and support sustainable growth in the built environment.

This year’s participation comes after PlanRadar’s landmark achievement in 2024, when the company was named the winner of the Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge for Construction Technology Excellence. The award recognized PlanRadar’s role in helping construction and facility management professionals eliminate paperwork, reduce rework, and improve project efficiency through simple and effective digital tools.

Driving Impact in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia

Since receiving the award, PlanRadar has strengthened its presence across the GCC, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a particularly strategic focus. The Kingdom is currently the largest construction market in the Middle East, supported by Vision 2030’s ambitious economic diversification plans and a pipeline of mega-projects that span smart cities, housing, transport, and tourism infrastructure.

According to recent reports, Saudi Arabia represents nearly 39% of the USD 1.5 trillion MENA project pipeline, underscoring its role as the region’s hub for real estate and infrastructure growth. At the same time, real estate transactions in the Kingdom surged 47% year-on-year in 2024 to USD 75.7 billion, highlighting the accelerating demand for innovative tools that can help developers, contractors, and facility managers deliver projects with greater efficiency and transparency.

Against this backdrop, PlanRadar is increasingly being adopted by organizations engaged in Saudi Arabia’s mega-projects, as well as facility management teams seeking to digitize operations. The platform’s proven ability to streamline workflows and ensure full project visibility positions it as a trusted partner in a market that is rapidly scaling and modernizing.

A Global Platform Delivering Local Value

Today, PlanRadar empowers more than 170,000 users across 75+ countries, with adoption growing rapidly in the Middle East. Customers consistently report measurable improvements in efficiency and sustainability, including:

96% positive experience using the platform

90% reduction in paper usage on-site

77% fewer errors and rework

87% time savings in defect management

95% repeat usage in new projects

PlanRadar’s global scale is complemented by its local adaptability. The platform is available in 22+ languages, making it accessible to diverse project teams and subcontractors across the region. Its customizable features ensure that organizations can tailor workflows to their exact needs, while onboarding processes are fast and seamless — with entire teams able to get started in as little as one week.

PlanRadar’s strength lies in its ability to combine powerful functionality with simplicity. The platform was built with site teams in mind, ensuring usability even for non-digital natives. Key features that will be showcased at Cityscape Global 2025 include:

SiteView – 360° reality capture powered by AI, enabling project teams to virtually walk construction sites, review progress remotely, and combine visual data with project documentation for unmatched oversight and transparency

Document Management – Secure, centralized storage for all project files

Schedules – Real-time task and timeline management to keep projects on track

Plans & BIM Models – Seamless integration of 2D drawings and 3D BIM data

Reporting & Insights – Customizable reports and analytics for faster, data-driven decision-making

Integration Capabilities – Connectivity with ERP, project management, and accounting systems

All these features are supported by robust security and data protection standards, ensuring sensitive project information remains safe.

Ibrahim Imam, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, PlanRadar, said: "This year to showcase how our platform – including our new SiteView 360° AI-powered reality capture – continues to support developers, contractors, and facility managers in achieving greater efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability across their projects."

PlanRadar invites Cityscape Global 2025 attendees to visit Stand H4 - F90 to experience firsthand how its award-winning platform, now enhanced with AI-supported SiteView 360° reality capture, is empowering construction and facility management professionals across the Middle East.

About PlanRadar

PlanRadar is a SaaS platform that streamlines documentation, communication, and reporting in construction, real estate, and facility management projects. Available in more than 22 languages and trusted by over 170,000 users in 75+ countries, PlanRadar empowers project teams to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and deliver higher quality outcomes. The platform’s user-friendly interface and customizable features make it simple to implement and scale across organizations of any size.

For more information, visit: www.planradar.com