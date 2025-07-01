Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE's commitment to food security and sustainability initiatives is set to receive a significant boost with the imminent entry of núaFEEDs, an innovative Australian agri-tech company. Having completed its registration in the UAE, núaFEEDs is poised to launch a facility that will convert surplus bread waste into high-quality, nutritious, sustainable livestock feed—addressing one of the region’s biggest challenges: Food waste. The company chose the UAE as the launchpad for its international expansion, drawn by the country’s bold sustainability vision, commitment to food security, and forward-thinking circular economy initiatives.

núaFEEDs arrives in the UAE with a proven track record spanning over 25 years from its family-operated facility in Western Australia. The company, led by Chava and Eric Berrill, has pioneered a unique solution that addresses three critical challenges across the supply chain: the rising and unpredictable cost of livestock feed, the increasing volume of food waste, and the cost of disposing of waste.

Eric and Chava Berrill, Founders of núaFEEDs

The benefits of núaFEEDs' entry into the UAE market are multifaceted for both industry and government. For those with grain-based food waste, such as major retail chains, food manufacturers, and bakeries, partnering with núaFEEDs offers lower disposal costs for food waste, streamlined collection processes, and tangible accredited reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption. Each tonne of bread diverted from landfill avoids more than 500 kg of equivalent CO2 and saves 13 cubic meters of water embedded in grain production. This aligns directly with the UAE government's mandates and climate goals, enhancing the sustainability credentials of participating businesses.

For livestock farm owners and feed buyers, núaFEEDs offers a stable, lower-cost, and high-nutrition feed alternative. With traditional feed commodity prices subject to significant annual fluctuations, núaFEEDs' fixed-price, locally sourced solution will provide much-needed stability and reduce dependency on imports, thereby strengthening the UAE's food security. The company's commitment to rigorous biosecurity standards, forged under Australia's strict biosecurity regulations, further assures top-tier quality and safety.

Government and regulatory bodies, such as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the UAE Food Security Office, and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), are key stakeholders who will find núaFEEDs' solution highly beneficial. The project directly supports the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by reducing reliance on imports, promoting local feed alternatives, and contributing to waste reduction goals.

The UAE, with its arid climate and limited arable land, relies heavily on imported feed ingredients for its approximately 4.8 million head of livestock and 44 poultry farms. Meanwhile, in the GCC region alone, 18 million tonnes of imported food end up in landfills (approximately 19% of that comes from cereals and grains), wasting valuable nutrients and contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. núaFEEDs' innovative approach focuses on isolating grain-based waste, and transforming it into livestock feed. This process not only diverts waste from landfills but also retains the nutritional quality of the bread, creating a product that can outperform traditional grains like barley in terms of protein and energy content – at a competitive cost to animal feed consuming industries

núaFEEDs' entry into the UAE market represents a tangible step towards greater food security and a more circular economy –where valuable resources are kept within the food chain, food waste and carbon emissions are reduced, and local food production is enhanced. The company's long-standing expertise and innovative approach are set to make a significant contribution to the UAE's sustainability vision.