Payment International Enterprise (PIE), a leading provider of electronic payment solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of FLOOSS Split, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service now available directly through PIE’s Point of Sale (POS) devices.

As consumer demand for flexible payment options continues to grow, the service enables customers to split their purchases into four equal, interest-free installments at the point of checkout.

The solution offers a seamless and efficient payment experience through PIE’s POS infrastructure, allowing customers to select the BNPL option instantly during the purchase process, with no additional steps required.

FLOOSS Split also empowers merchants by enabling them to offer flexible payment options that can help increase conversion rates and boost average transaction values—particularly as digital payments continue to accelerate across Bahrain.

The integration of FLOOSS Split within PIE’s POS ecosystem represents a significant advancement in payment solutions, delivering a fully integrated BNPL experience on a single device without the need for additional systems or technical integrations.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shabbir Modi, Managing Director of PIE, said:

“At PIE, we are committed to delivering innovative payment solutions that reflect the changing needs of the Bahraini market. With the introduction of Buy Now, Pay Later via our POS devices, we aim to enhance customer convenience and support merchants in driving sales, while keeping pace with the growing adoption of digital payments in Bahrain.

Mr. Fawaz Ghazal, Founder & CEO of Flooss, added:

“FLOOSS Split constitutes a fundamental element of our digital portfolio, and our partnership with PIE signifies a strategic advancement in enhancing its accessibility through the merchant network. This integration facilitates the extension of our seamless and adaptable payment solution to a wider demographic of customers and merchants throughout an extensive merchant network across the Kingdom.”

About FLOOSS

Flooss is the first digital instant financing company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a financing company, and is redefining the financial landscape in the Kingdom. Flooss offers digital financing solutions without the hassle of paperwork, lengthy processes, or long approval times, allowing users to apply for financing anytime and from anywhere.

Flooss aims to address the challenges associated with traditional financing methods, which are often complex, time-consuming, and inconvenient. Through its digital platform, Flooss ensures high levels of transparency and financial clarity, empowering users to have better control over their financial situation.

Users can apply for financing via Android and iOS.

Website: www.FLOOSS.com

Flooss Bahrain B.S.C. (Closed)

About PIE

Payment International Enterprise (PIE) is a Bahrain based leader in electronic payment solutions and financial technology (Fintech), licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including POS solutions, digital payments, and Benefit QR payment aimed at empowering merchants and enhancing customer payment experiences.

PIE continues to drive innovation in the fintech space by providing advanced payment technologies that support the growth of Bahrain’s digital economy.