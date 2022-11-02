Abu Dhabi – PETRONAS, Accenture and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are collaborating to evaluate commercialisation opportunities globally for the cloud-based logistics solution and services platform STEAR. The arrangement was formalised on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2022 today.

Developed by PETRONAS in partnership with Accenture in 2021, STEAR is designed to optimise the logistics operations and costs of offshore vessels using key technologies such as fuel management, intelligent routing and scheduling of vessels with near real-time voyage tracking and monitoring. AWS is joining the team to help scale and commercialise STEAR, which plays a key role in supporting offshore exploration, production and development, while helping logistics operations reduce carbon emissions.

“PETRONAS has been using the STEAR platform since 2021, and it has proven to significantly optimise operational costs, while reducing carbon emissions by 15%. With our proven success and increased interest amongst industry players for a solution like this, our collaboration to explore the commercialisation of STEAR is timely. In fact, STEAR can also support the broader industry reduce carbon emissions and we can do more by scaling it to onshore logistics optimisation,” said PETRONAS Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology, Datuk Bacho Pilong.

Accenture’s Senior Managing Director and Strategy & Consulting lead for Growth Markets, Valentin De Miguel said, “Building on our longstanding relationships with both PETRONAS and AWS, this collaboration promises to deliver significant benefits to the industry. Not only has STEAR helped PETRONAS lower vessel’s fuel consumption, it also reduced cargo transfer time through more accurate planning and scheduling, while recording and resolving schedule deviations faster.”

Managing Director, ASEAN, Amazon Web Services, Conor McNamara said, “Building on our long-term relationship, we’re excited to collaborate with Accenture to support PETRONAS in the transformation of their operations, and in co-developing commercialisation opportunities for STEAR. By leveraging AWS’s differentiated Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things offerings, STEAR will deliver a step change in the efficiency, sustainability and cost effectiveness to both PETRONAS and the broader logistics industry, delivering immediate value to customers, partners, and the environment.”

About STEAR

About STEAR

STEAR is a full-suite logistics solutions platform formed based on the partnership between PETRONAS & Accenture. It leverages on 21st century technology to lead the logistics industry into a sustainable future through value added services such as demand shaping management, intelligent routing and scheduling, as well as near real-time tracking of active voyages. STEAR is an innovative solution provider that addresses logistics business needs across the value chain. Its goal is to optimise logistics spend, reduce carbon footprint and enhance operations efficiency.

About PETRONAS

We are a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 50 countries. We produce and deliver energy and solutions that power society’s progress in a responsible and sustainable manner. We seek energy potential across the globe, optimising value through our integrated business model. Our portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions. Sustainability is at the core of what we do as we harness the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives. People are our strength and partners for growth, driving our passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com