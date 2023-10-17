Bangalore:- In a testament to the thriving partnership between Petromin Corporation from Saudi Arabia and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in India, “HP Petromin Express” Brand has been launched, and both companies celebrated a significant achievement yesterday by inaugurated 16 Petromin Express Service Centers in Bangalore and Chennai, marking another milestone in Saudi brands' global expansion journey.

The grand inauguration event took place at two distinguished locations in Bengaluru. Firstly, at the HPCL fuel station in Peenya, Bengaluru, where the HP Petromin Express Flagship Service Station was officially launched. Subsequently, the celebration continued at the beautiful Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru, where the honorable Saudi and Indian dignitaries graced the occasion. Their presence added significance to our partnership, recognizing its pivotal role in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that Petromin Corporation, a Saudi mobility solutions powerhouse, formalized a visionary collaboration with HPCL India during the Saudi-India Investment Forum at the G20 Summit in September 2023. As part of the collaboration, there will be a significant investment of USD 700 million dedicated to Fuel stations, EV Charging, and Service station Initiatives in Saudi Arabia, India, Middle East, and Africa.

Since the signing of the agreement, Petromin Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have swiftly expanded their expertise in Bengaluru and Chennai, resulting in 16 service centers providing unique customer experience and vehicle services to customers under “HP Petromin Express” brand.

This accomplishment is a testament to Petromin Corporation's commitment to global expansion and development, aligning with the vision of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative.

Vision 2030 aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a vibrant, diverse, and global hub. Petromin Corporation's approach, exemplified through HP Petromin Express, mirrors this vision by contributing to the growth and success of Saudi brands on a global scale.

H.E Amr Al Dabbagh, Chairman & CEO of Al Dabbagh and Petromin groups mentioned “Keeping pace with our commitment towards Saudi vision 2030, it’s honored to inaugurate “HP Petromin Express” Saudi brand in India in cooperation with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). We believe in the vital role of the private sector for Saudi Vision 2030 implementation to keep the kingdom one of the global business hubs and extend Saudi brands across the world.”

Mr. Kalyana Sivagnanam, GCEO of Petromin Corporation, expressed, “Celebrating the partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for inaugurating “HP Petromin Express” brand in India, and revealing 16 new service centers in record time after one month of signing the MOUs, embodies our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility solutions while nurturing collaboration between Saudi Arabia and India. Together, we're creating jobs and sharing technology for a brighter future."

Mr. Sanjay Nigam, CEO of Petromin India & SE Asia, expressed his belief that “this partnership will revolutionize vehicle maintenance in India and aligns with Petromin Corporation’s strategy for global expansion”.

Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director of HPCL, voiced his pride in the partnership with one of the largest automotive groups in Middle East, Petromin Cooperation, that will have mutual advantages for India and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia economies alongside exchanging the experience and technology between both companies.

About Petromin

Established in 1968 in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Petromin Corporation is a transformative mobility solutions powerhouse. With over 6,000 dedicated professionals and 700 service centers across the GCC, its high-quality lubricants have etched its reputation.

It proudly serves over 40 GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia countries.

About HPCL

HPCL is one of the largest integrated Indian Public Sector Undertakings, refining Crude Oil and marketing various petroleum products throughout India and in select foreign countries. HPCL owns and operates two refineries, the first on the West Coast of India and the other on the East Coast of India). HPCL has focused on its business throughout India by segmenting its outlook into 20,700 Retail (Petrol Pumps), LPG, Industries and commercial (Bulk fuel supplies to industries, ships), Lubes, Aviation, Refineries, etc.