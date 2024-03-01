Beirut, Lebanon:- Today, Pepsi®’s new look takes flight worldwide, taking over iconic global locations as its first major global redesign in fourteen years was unleashed across over 120 markets. The artwork in Lebanon featuring the re-designed and refreshed Pepsi® globe logo was unleashed in Pigeon Rock (Al Raouche Rock) to showcase Pepsi’s new visual identity, in a blaze of pulsing electric blue and black, carrying the brand into its new era.

The installation appeared on the rocks in Beirut, appropriate to the occasion as it is an iconic landmark and touristic attraction, in picturesque seaside surroundings. Pepsi® took over with a digital artwork of colored lanterns using Pepsi colors lighting up the sky to form the new logo directly above the rock.

This is an activation that took place worldwide. A hot air assembly, forming a giant Pepsi® logo, took over skylines in Warsaw, Poland and Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, each comprised of over 70 balloons. Pepsi also put on vast shows on the Nile in Egypt and Ain Dubai, each harnessing innovative technology - giving consumers cutting-edge experiences to discover.

The new logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi’s past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi. The updated color palette introduces electric blue and black to bring a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi® color scheme, whilst the signature Pepsi pulse evokes the “ripple, pop and fizz” of Pepsi-Cola – moving in time to the beat of music, the roar of the crowd, the heartbeat of culture. The logo was first unveiled in the US and is now launching in over 120 countries worldwide, through various consumer touchpoints - spanning digital, experiential, and retail.

The takeover of the Pigeon Rock marks the first step in Pepsi’s new, bold era across design, storytelling, and partnerships. Pepsi will continue to drive culture forward in 2024 by delivering one-of-a-kind experiences, all deeply connected to fan passions and desire to live Thirsty for More, the brand’s philosophy, which champions anyone who challenges conventions in pursuit of enjoyment, whilst celebrating people’s thirst for the unexpected and eagerness to discover, experience and do more.

Mr. Karim elFiqi, Marketing Vice President for Middle East, Africa and South Asia commented: “We wanted to show how Pepsi, through this visual identity change, brings to life its brand platform “Thirsty for More” which is the attitude, and mindset we encourage amongst our consumers to try new things and live new experiences. We've always been a bold brand that challenges conventions, challenges the status quo, and always puts enjoyment first.”

“Our new visual identity is bold, unapologetic, modern, and iconic. And what better way to showcase the brand’s transformation than through the iconic installations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Dubai! This exciting change is our endeavour to stay true to our roots while embracing the future and it isn’t just limited to a logo, it’s a commitment to innovation, design, and storytelling. As we move ahead, our fans can expect the same great taste they’ve come to love with even more of the immersive and entertaining experiences we’re known for across music, sports and culture.”

Pepsi continues to move at the speed of culture, delivering on what people are thirsty for – innovative products and iconic collaborations. As a champion of those who like to step out of their comfort zone and enjoy more of what they really like, Pepsi fans in Lebanon are urged to keep their eyes peeled for more unforgettable experiences that will land later this year.

