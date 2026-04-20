United Arab Emirates: Pearl Group, a global provider of polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, announced today it has appointed Suzuki Masayuki as its new Head of R&D and Product Development. In this role, Suzuki is responsible for further developing Pearl’s programme of innovation and product diversification. A strong research and development capability underpins Pearl’s approach of continually advancing its product portfolio, polyurethane formulations and technical expertise.

With more than 24 years of experience in R&D and technical service and development (TS&D) in the chemistry industry, and 19 years at Dow Polyurethanes, Suzuki has demonstrated strong technical leadership across the polyurethane value chain. He has launched multiple products and start-ups of DMC polyols, developed and commercialised PU systems in Japan and Southeast Asia, and achieved several US patents. Suzuki reports into Jose Diaz, Pearl Group’s General Manager Europe, who also leads the company’s global technical division.

Jose Diaz, General Manager Europe, said: “Suzuki’s extensive experience in the polyurethane industry will ensure we remain at the forefront of our industry in product innovation, technical expertise and service excellence. As we continue to focus on delivering a superior and diversified product range to our global client base, we are delighted that Suzuki has joined us to further this aim. We warmly welcome him to the Pearl team.”

Suzuki Masayuki, Head of R&D and Product Development, said: “I am very pleased to be leading Pearl’s strong and innovative R&D capability. I look forward to adding to its growing portfolio of PU products and to working with the team and Pearl’s customers and partners globally.”

Prior to joining Pearl, Suzuki worked at Dow Polyurethanes in Japan, where he most recently served as Senior Technical Service and Development (TS&D) Scientist for Polyurethanes APAC and Site Leader of the Dow Japan Development Center, overseeing site operations and environmental, health, safety and sustainability (EH&S). Prior to this, he held R&D roles at GE Silicones and Mitsubishi Paper Mills, and he has also completed overseas assignments in China and Thailand. Suzuki was the recipient of the TS&D Pinnacle Award in 2024 - the sole technical awardee in the APAC Polyurethanes TS&D/R&D organisation.

About Pearl Group

Pearl Group is a global award-winning provider of innovative polyurethane-based systems. With deep foundations in the research and development of polyurethane solutions, Pearl Group offers clients tailor-made systems to meet their exact requirements across a broad range of sectors and applications. Its state-of-the-art plants and warehouses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Egypt, an Indian distribution hub in Maharashtra, and sales offices in Australia and Leverkusen, Germany, Pearl Group offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems, prepolymers, and polyesters for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams, coatings, binders, and elastomers.

Formerly known as Bayer Pearl and Pearl Covestro, Pearl Group has a proven track record of more than 35 years in the Middle East region. The company's roots date back to Otto Bayer - the German inventor of industrial polyurethane production in 1937.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://pearlpolyurethane.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pearl-polyurethane-systems