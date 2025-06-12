In a landmark move to advance global connectivity, a consortium of four powerful subsea cable operators, namely PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telecom Egypt, and Zain Omantel International (ZOI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the construction of the Asia-Africa-Europe-2 (AAE-2) subsea cable system. The project aims to establish a robust next-generation subsea digital link connecting Hong Kong and Singapore to Italy traversing secure and high-capacity terrestrial corridors across Thailand, the Arabian Peninsula, and Egypt. It is planned to strategically deliver unprecedented capacity and foster seamless, reliable connectivity across the three continents.

AAE-2 will also feature strategic extensions to additional key destinations across its route, further enhancing intercontinental connectivity and supporting the growing demands of cloud services, content delivery, and digital transformation initiatives across the regions.

This ambitious initiative is designed to revolutionize global connectivity by delivering a geographical diverse, resilient, and high-performance route for international traffic. By integrating both subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, AAE-2 will create a future-proof data highway between Asia, Africa and Europe.

Building on the legacy of the AAE-1 cable, AAE-2 will incorporate the most advanced technological innovations offering unprecedented bandwidth capacity to serve the tremendous traffic needs and empowering communities and businesses across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The project is spearheaded by industry leaders PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telecom Egypt and ZOI, combining expertise and resources to deliver a world-class infrastructure. This groundbreaking project marks a vital step in addressing the increasing demand for robust internet infrastructure, facilitating faster data transfer and improved connectivity across multiple regions. The consortium is dedicated to ensuring the successful delivery of this transformative infrastructure project, which will play a crucial role in shaping the future of global connectivity.

Sohail Qadir, Chief Executive Officer of ZOI, commented:

"This collaboration marks a defining milestone for ZOI and the region we proudly serve. As the international gateway for the Middle East, we are uniquely positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe, making us a strategic enabler of next-generation connectivity. AAE-2 reflects our long-term vision to connect continents and digital ecosystems through resilient and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our cooperation brings together advanced infrastructure, diverse terrestrial routes and AI-ready capacity. AAE-2 will strengthen global traffic flows, empower emerging markets and unlock new avenues for economic growth across the region and beyond.”

Frederick Chui, Chief Executive Officer of PCCW Global, commented:

“PCCW Global is proud to contribute to the AAE-2 initiative, building on our legacy of supporting vital global infrastructure. Following our instrumental role in the success of the AAE-1 system, we are pleased to bring our expertise to AAE-2, an advanced, high-capacity and geographically diverse subsea cable system connecting Asia and Europe. This next-generation network underscores our continued commitment to delivering resilient, secure and scalable connectivity for key markets such as Hong Kong, empowering the digital growth of tomorrow.”

Enrico Bagnasco, Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle, commented:

“The AAE-2 cable system is an innovative project perfectly in line with Sparkle’s long-term strategy to strengthen the Asia-Africa-Europe corridor by enhancing route diversity and ensuring the highest levels of network resilience. In recent years, we have invested in new submarine systems and established advanced landing hubs along this strategic route, reinforcing our commitment to reliable global connectivity. Among the key initiatives, the Blue & Raman submarine cable systems- linking Italy to India through an innovative path - together with the strengthening of the Sicily Hub in Palermo and the hub in Chania as well as the creation of a brand new scalable landing platform in Genoa. With AAE-2, we are taking a further step forward, contributing to the creation of a distinctive infrastructure that combines terrestrial and subsea solutions to deliver secure, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity in support of the digital transformation of businesses and communities worldwide"

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt, commented:

"Over the years, we have made major investments and established partnerships to develop our cutting-edge subsea cable infrastructure, that we are witnessing today. The construction of AAE-2 cable system is a continuation of our success stories as a global data connectivity provider and is another testament to our commitment to driving digital connections through major collaborations. AAE-2 will also benefit from accessing and cross-connecting with the other subsea cables using our WeConnect ecosystem. We are thrilled to be embarking with PCCW Global, Sparkle and ZOI on this transformative project that will reshape the future of digital infrastructure."

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading digital infrastructure provider, empowering businesses with agile, scalable and secure connectivity solutions. By combining a best-in-class network with our award-winning on-demand platform Console Connect, we help businesses navigate the network complexities of the digital world with ease. With extensive reach across international markets, we make it simple to connect and move data between clouds, apps, data centres and devices. At the core of our business is a belief that automated, high-performance network infrastructure has the power to elevate business and society.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group’s Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top worldwide, offering a full range of infrastructure and global connectivity services – capacity, IP, SD-WAN, colocation, IoT connectivity, roaming and voice - to national and international Carriers, OTTs, ISPs, Media/Content Providers, and multinational enterprises. A major player in the submarine cable industry, Sparkle owns and manages a network of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa and the Middle East, the Americas and Asia. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 32 countries.

About Telecom Egypt

Telecom Egypt is a total telecom operator in Egypt, providing a wide array of telecom services to a diverse customer base. Serving individuals, communities, SOHOs, SMEs and large enterprises, Telecom Egypt offers a comprehensive, innovative, and diversified portfolio of services, ranging from fixed and mobile voice to essential data solutions that are crucial in today’s digital landscape. These services also include high-speed internet, smart solutions, data center facilities, and cloud computing solutions tailored for businesses.

With a rich heritage of about 170 years, Telecom Egypt continues to lead the Egyptian telecom market by providing cutting-edge technology, robust infrastructure, and an extensive network of subsea cables to meet the needs of its enterprise and consumer clientele. The company's pivotal role in Egypt's telecommunications landscape is underscored by its expansive network coverage, broad service range, and dedication to fostering innovation. Aside from its mobile operation "WE", Telecom Egypt holds a significant 45% ownership stake in Vodafone Egypt. Telecom Egypt’s shares and GDRs (Ticker: ETEL.CA; TEEG.LN) are traded on the Egyptian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

About Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Zain Omantel International (ZOI) is the Middle East’s premier wholesale powerhouse serving regional operators, international carriers, global hyperscalers and cloud providers seeking services within the region and beyond. The first-of-its-kind joint venture signifies a substantial advancement in the telecommunications industry and is poised to become a global powerhouse due to Zain's extensive regional presence and success in the retail and digital arenas, combined with Omantel’s exceptional wholesale capabilities and comprehensive international subsea and terrestrial networks. ZOI manages all international wholesale requirements of Zain and Omantel operations in eight countries, serving over 50 million customers.