Cairo: PayTabs Egypt, MENA’s award-winning payments powerhouse, announced today a strategic partnership with Ollin, the all-in-one platform for lifestyle financing from Global Corp, one of Egypt’s leading non-banking financial institutions. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions and technology for Global Corp, revolutionizing its consumer finance management.

Ollin was launched by Global Corp in 2022 to serve as a one-stop shop for all consumers’ financing needs. The company provides installment programs covering auto loans, mortgages, home finishing, education, tuition fees, healthcare, travel, and club memberships.

This collaboration between PayTabs Egypt and Ollin addresses the growing need for convenient payment options by integrating PayTabs Egypt's solutions and features to elevate Ollin's customer experience. By leveraging Ollin's diverse financial programs, this initiative aims to further propel their technological advancements, offering customers even more comprehensive financial service experiences.

Haytham Morsy, PayTabs Egypt’s Commercial Country Manager, commented on the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Ollin – Global Corp. It represents a significant step forward in PayTabs Egypt's mission to empower businesses and consumers to thrive in the growing digital economy. By leveraging our combined expertise and innovative approach, we aim to simplify the complexities of digital payments, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction for businesses. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of fostering innovation and progress in the digital payment ecosystem.”

The Late Mostafa Fahmy, Global Corp’s Ex-Managing Director*, said, “In partnership with PayTabs Egypt, we are introducing a game-changing payment solution to the Egyptian market, fundamentally enhancing the way consumers manage their finances. By pooling our expertise and resources, we can expand our portfolio and provide users with a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions. This collaboration promises significant value creation in a rapidly evolving industry, positioning us at the forefront of digital innovation and customer satisfaction.”

This partnership is the latest in a series of strategic collaborations forged by PayTabs Egypt with leading local and regional brands. PayTabs Egypt has delivered a smooth and trustworthy payment journey to merchants and customers across various platforms and channels through these collaborations. PayTabs Egypt’s impressive expansion and achievements underscore its dedication to bolstering the financial landscape in Egypt and the broader region.

*It is with great sadness that we must acknowledge that Mostafa Fahmy has recently passed away. His contributions to the industry and his leadership will be deeply missed.

About PayTabs Egypt

PayTabs Egypt Solutions is Egypt’s most innovative provider of digital payment solutions. The company is a joint venture between PayTabs, MENA’s award-winning provider of fintech and B2B payment solutions, and EFG Finance, the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform of EFG Holding, a trailblazing financial institution with a universal bank in Egypt and the leading investment bank franchise in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). PayTabs Egypt provides merchants with the market’s leading online payment gateway solutions. It supports multiple digital payment options, white labeling platforms, and a range of e-commerce, m-commerce, and social commerce solutions.

The PayTabs Group is an award-winning payments solutions powerhouse founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf.

Having processed the first live payment gateway transaction in 2014, today PayTabs processes payments in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing, QR codes, social media payments, point of sale, and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants and super merchants.

PayTabs continues to custom build and export mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink MENA’s multi-billion-dollar payment corridors.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PayTabs Touch, MENA’s ﬁrst soft POS solution to transform smartphones into merchant point of sale (POS) terminals. Then, PayTabs launched its home owned, globally validated unified payment acquiring and issuing orchestration platform which enables governments and large-scale originations to become independent payment platforms to serve their unique industries. PayTabs Issuance, armed with its own IP and built on globally acquired expertise is custom designed to empower any business with acquiring, issuing, managing, and controlling payments.

In 2022, PayTabs acquired Türkiye’s social commerce platform Paymes to complement its existing retail portfolio. In early 2023, PayTabs received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments. By end of 2023, PayTabs was awarded MENA’s Best Merchant Solution and the glowing recognition of Fintech Company of the year.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE and presence in other locales including Jordan, Türkiye, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https://site.paytabs.com/en/

About Global Corp

GlobalCorp is a full-fledged, leading non-banking financial services institution based in Egypt. Since its establishment in 2015, GlobalCorp has been working to serve clients across several industries, including corporates and SMEs of various sizes offering a range of non-banking financial services, including financial and operating leases, factoring and structured finance solutions that support clients in achieving their business goals and growing sustainably through an alternative financing option.