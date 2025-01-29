Dubai, U.A.E – Paymob, the leading financial services enabler in MENA, announces it has entered a landmark strategic partnership with Woo, the open-source e-commerce platform, becoming Woo’s first preferred partner to launch in the region. As a result of this collaboration, Paymob’s checkout experience is now seamlessly embedded into the WooCommerce Marketplace, providing merchants with streamlined access to its comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions.

This partnership underscores Woo’s confidence in Paymob as a trusted partner to provide tailored payment solutions that meet the unique needs of regional merchants. Through Paymob Checkout, merchants can now integrate over 50 global and local payment methods into their WooCommerce stores, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and regional alternatives. The solution is fully optimized for mobile, delivering a secure and seamless checkout experience with embedded 3D Secure and PCI compliance.

Merchants also benefit from fast payment processing, with next-day settlements (T+1) for most methods and instant settlements in select markets. Enhanced features, such as multi-currency support and retry options for failed transactions, drive higher payment success rates and improve customer satisfaction. The integration reflects Paymob’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the region’s merchants.

Additionally, Paymob will soon be seamlessly integrated into Woo’s onboarding experience, streamlining the setup process for new merchants. This integration will simplify store activation and enable users to start accepting payments quickly and efficiently.

The e-commerce market in MENA is projected to grow to USD 50 billion by 2025, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, a growing young population, and rising demand for digital payment solutions. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are at the forefront of this transformation, yet many still face challenges in accessing tools that can help them scale effectively.

Omar El Gammal, EVP of Global Business Development at Paymob stated “Our partnership with WooCommerce is a major step forward in our mission to enable regional SMEs with transformative digital tools. By embedding Paymob into WooCommerce’s ecosystem, we are creating a future where e-commerce growth is seamless and accessible to all.”

Web Griebel, GM, Payments at Woo commented: “We’re excited about strengthening our partnership with Paymob to offer merchants in MENA a streamlined solution that helps them securely scale their businesses.”

Karl Stjernstrom VP of Global Alliances at Paymob added: “This integration with Woo reflects our focus on forging strategic alliances that drive innovation and unlock new growth opportunities for Paymob merchants in the MENA region and beyond.”

As Woo’s first preferred partner in MENA, Paymob’s direct integration into the WooCommerce Marketplace reaffirms its position as a leading enabler of digital commerce success for MENA’s SMEs. Launched in 2015, Paymob serves 390,000 merchants across the region with a comprehensive acceptance suite delivered via its gateway, POS terminals and Paymob app.

About Paymob

Paymob is the leading financial services enabler in MENA delivering innovative financial technologies to customers across the region. Its omnichannel gateway offers more than 50 payment solutions and empowers close to 390,000 merchants including local SMEs and regional and global brands like Decathlon, Vodafone, LG, Uber, IKEA, and Shahid with access to innovative financial services.

Paymob was the first fintech company to receive the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Payments Facilitator license in 2018. The company launched in the UAE in 2022 and received The CBUAE Retail Payment Services License in 2024. Paymob received Saudi Payments PTSP certification in May 2023 enabling it to launch its operation in KSA. In December 2023 Paymob was a granted PSP license in Oman.

The Company is backed by global and regional investors including PayPal Ventures, Global Ventures, Kora Capital, Clay Point Capital, EBRD, Endeavor Catalyst, FMO, BII, Helios Digital Ventures, A15 and Nclude.

For further information

Dima Zalatimo, Head of PR & Communications, Paymob

Dzalatimo@paymob.com

About Woo

Woo is the company behind WooCommerce, the world’s leading ecommerce platform that powers more than 4 million online shops. Built on WordPress, WooCommerce’s open-source software empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited flexibility and control over how they build and evolve their business. Launched in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, Woo is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world.