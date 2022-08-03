The global Citizenship-by-Investment market will reach $100 billion by 2025

Dubai, UAE: The global Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2025, marking nearly a 5x jump of $80 billion from its current evaluation of $21.4 billion. This huge spike in favorable sentiment toward such programs came on the heels of market disruption via the COVID-19 pandemic but has stood to remain increasingly popular among rising global inflation rates and a turbulent economic landscape.

Since its initial introduction in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa has now been issued to 65,000 individuals across sectors such as entrepreneurship, science, and healthcare, to name a few. More than 88% of the UAE’s population is made up of expatriates who rely on valid visas to live and work in the emirate, and the country’s Residency-by-Investment program has been sought out as a means of greater stability.

Multiple added benefits have now strengthened the appeal of the UAE Golden Visa, including the ability to sponsor family members and the recent announcement of a government-issued Esaad card which was previously only available to select government employees. As a result, holders of the Esaad card are granted exclusive access to offers and discounts to thousands of businesses not only in the UAE but also across 92 countries.

Globally, COVID-19 saw remote and hybrid work models being adopted at scale. While pandemic recovery has improved, these new ways of working have held steady for many organizations. Research shows that 16% of companies around the world are now fully remote and resulting workplace productivity has surged by 22%. Investment in CBI is thus becoming more appealing with employers providing more flexible work schedules and timings, as employees can freely travel between or relocate to alternate locations.

Moreover, as a result of the pandemic-induced remote work adoption, changes in mobility, consumption, and production patterns reduced global CO2 emissions by 17% in April 2020 when compared to peak 2019 levels. Generation Z (Gen Z) has become known for their inclination toward an environmentally friendly world. With 30% of the global workforce expected to be comprised of Gen Z by 2030, remote work models will likely pave the way for a greater interest in CBI, especially as environmental awareness rises.

Jeffrey Henseler, Founder of Passport Legacy and Managing Partner of Passport Legacy, UAE HQ, commented on this: “Younger generations are more consciously aware than ever. As they place pressure on governmental entities and regulators by emphasizing the importance of an eco-friendly world, countries and companies alike will need to shift how they operate to remain competitive. As this trend continues, Citizenship-by-Investment will grow alongside it. Several countries have set up highly incentive programs that offer mutual benefit to both the country and its investors; this coupled with a continual shift towards digitalization and environmental mindfulness are primary factors that are contributing to a bright future outlook for CBI schemes.

The UAE has done a tremendous job of staying on top of the ball in several aspects of its management of the country and its Golden Visa Residency-by-Investment program is yet another example of a realized pioneering vision and ability to adapt quickly at all times. Whether you are looking to protect wealth, set up future generations for success, travel more freely, or capitalize on tax benefits, CBI and RBI are viable options that do just that - all while providing a bevy of other benefits as well.”

About Passport Legacy:

Founded by Jeffrey Henseler, Passport Legacy is a Swiss boutique firm with over 25 years of combined experience in the residency and citizenship-by-investment industry. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE with supporting global offices in Nigeria, Pakistan and Lebanon, Passport Legacy is a CBI company providing a range of tailored professional services to its private clients including the acquisition of alternative residences or citizenship as well as real estate. Through its highly-knowledgeable and experienced Client advisors, who are available to call and text 24/7, Passport Legacy facilitates access to over 150 countries.] https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/citizenship-by-investment-programs-expected-to-reach-100-billion-in-the-next-three-years/

https://blogs.worldbank.org/developmenttalk/energy-shock-could-sap-global-growth-years

https://rangedevelopments.com/blog/citizenship-by-investment/the-rapid-rise-of-cbi-programs/

https://www.onmanorama.com/lifestyle/health/2022/07/07/nurses-have-started-receiving-uae-golden-visa.html

https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/uae-real-gdp-growth-jumped-38-2021-reach-54-2022-cbank-2022-06-06/

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/money/wealth/money-wealth-real-estate/uae-golden-visa-now-available-directly-from-real-estate-developers

https://immigrantinvest.com/insider/cbi-and-rbi-programs-statistics-en/

https://www.huriyaprivate.com/blog/5-ways-second-citizenship-by-investment-saves-you-money/

https://u.ae/en/information-and-services/visa-and-emirates-id/residence-visa/getting-the-golden-visa

https://www.euromonitor.com/article/global-inflation-tracker-q2-2022-energy-dependent-countries-under-pressure#:~:text=Under%20the%20baseline%20scenario%2C%20global,higher%20inflationary%20effects%20in%2

02022.

https://www.henleyglobal.com/newsroom/press-releases/henley-global-citizens-report-june-2022-millionaires-on-the-move

https://www.khaleejtimes.com/visa-and-immigration-in-uae/dubai-golden-visa-holders-to-be-given-discount-cards-for-free

https://www.apollotechnical.com/statistics-on-remote-workers/#:~:text=Globally%2C%2016%25%20of%20companies%20are,remote%20work%20of%20any%20kind.

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/latest-news/uae-golden-visa

https://hbr.org/2022/03/is-remote-work-actually-better-for-the-environment

https://review42.com/resources/gen-z-statistics/