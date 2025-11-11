In an effort to advance regional cybersecurity capabilities through comprehensive technical education across the Gulf region

Paramount, the leading cybersecurity solutions provider in the Middle East, recently signed a partnership agreement with the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) in Bahrain to deliver world-class MITRE D3FEND cybersecurity training, on the sidelines of the Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition (AICS).

The agreement was signed between His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Abdulwahab Al Khalifa, Deputy CEO for Cybersecurity Operations at NCSC, and Ashok Chandrasekharan, Chief Operations Officer at Paramount. This collaboration has marked a significant step forward in strengthening regional cyber defense capabilities through specialised education, professional certification and capacity-building initiatives designed to empower individuals in Bahrain and across the Gulf region.

The partnership aligned with the time when cybersecurity resilience and investment are accelerating across the GCC, with the cybersecurity market in the region valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1 per cent. Under the partnership, NCSC successfully led the program’s strategic direction, stakeholder engagement, and governance, while Paramount served as the specialised Training Delivery Partner, offering technical expertise, content for curriculum development, and certification services.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Abdulwahab Al Khalifa, Deputy CEO for Cybersecurity Operations at NCSC, said: “This partnership has strengthened our commitment to elevating cybersecurity excellence in Bahrain and the Gulf. We are combining institutional leadership with technical expertise to equip practitioners with the advanced knowledge and global credentials needed to defend the region’s critical digital assets.”

Together, both organisations delivered world-class, hands-on training in more than 245 defensive countermeasures across seven tactical categories, including behavioural analysis, system hardening, network isolation, deception technologies, and advanced threat mitigation strategies, aligned with the globally recognised MITRE D3FEND framework.

Ashok Chandrasekharan, Chief Operations Officer at Paramount stated: “The rise in cyber threats, accelerated digital transformation, evolving privacy regulations, technology advancements, and expanding remote workforces are reshaping the cybersecurity landscape. During this rapid change, we at Paramount, aim to drive innovation and safeguard the digital landscape through customer insight, industry foresight, collaboration, and execution. We are proud to have collaborated with NCSC to deliver this transformative program. MITRE D3FEND offered a structured, evidence-based approach to cyber defense, and our joint certification framework assisted professionals in turning theory into practical strategies that significantly enhanced organisational resilience.”

The program provided a 2-day technical workshop, which offered a deep dive into MITRE D3FEND countermeasures with interactive lab-based exercises. In addition, it offered a 2.5-hour executive session tailored for senior leaders, focusing on strategic frameworks, regulatory compliance, and critical infrastructure protection. Participants received a professional certification in the MITRE D3FEND framework implementation, jointly issued by NCSC and Paramount.

The MITRE D3FEND Cybersecurity Training Program represented a landmark step in developing a sustainable ecosystem of skilled cybersecurity professionals. By fostering technical expertise and strategic understanding, the initiative supported the region’s collective resilience against evolving cyber threats and strengthens its position as a leader in digital security and innovation.

About Paramount

Paramount is the trusted regional leader in the field of cybersecurity since 1999. The company provides exceptional service to protect critical information assets and infrastructure. Since its inception, the company has transformed significantly to emerge as a trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence. Currently, the company offers end-to-end cybersecurity with nearly 15+ offerings consulting services, IDAM and GRC software implementation services and security technologies implementation. With over 550+ security engineers and consultants spread across 7 countries Paramount is also the largest reservoir of cybersecurity talent in the Arabian Gulf region. For more information, kindly visit our website: https://paramountassure.com/

