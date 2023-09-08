Dubai: Affordable luxury residential developer, Pantheon Development, today appointed Al Serh Al Kabeer Construction LLC as the main contractor and Al Khawajah Engineering Consultants as design consultant for its latest AED 150 million residential project, Elysee Heights, in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai.

The G+4P+11 project coming up in District 15 of JVC will be spread across an area of 200,000 sq.ft.

“Elysee Heights is yet another milestone in our affordable luxury residential proposition in Dubai’s realty market. Pantheon has successfully created and nurtured the niche of affordable luxury with four projects, and Elysee Heights is yet another value-packed development in this category, contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a high-return real estate investment destination,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Pantheon Development.

All affordable luxury residential projects of Pantheon have received overwhelming demand from investors, endorsing the appeal for the niche segment, he added.

Pantheon’s project portfolio includes Pantheon Boulevard and Elysee I and Elysee II in JVC which have been completed and handed over. Apart from Elysee Heights the ongoing projects of the company include Elysee 3 and Pantheon Heights, and cumulatively over 1.3 million sq. ft of projects have been successfully delivered by the developer.

As a prestigious development, Elysee Heights will add to the impressive skyline of Dubai’s real estate sector and yet another exclusive property in JVC. The project which will comprise 183 residential units, will offer studios, one and two bed options to investors. There will also be 10 retail units in the development.

Studios will be in the range of 390-425 sq. feet, one-beds 650 to 800 and two-beds ranging from 850 to 1,100 sq.ft. The planned hand over of Elysee Heights is in Q4 2025.

The property will have exclusive design components in line with its positioning as a lifestyle development in the JVC community. The project will come with modern kitchen appliances in all residential units, and other amenities will include swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym, dedicated kids’ play area and a retail space for shopping.