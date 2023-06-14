Dubai, UAE - Pangaea X, the world's first data analytics freelance hiring platform, has announced the launch of its latest feature - the Pangaea X Community Forum. This new addition to the website aims to enhance user experience by providing a dedicated common space for communication and collaboration among users.

With the community feature, data professionals and recruiters can engage in open discussions and connect with like-minded individuals in the field of data, AI, machine learning etc.

The Pangaea X Community Forum serves as a unique platform for users seeking advice, solutions, and knowledge exchange in the data industry. By centralizing user discussions, this feature brings a social media-like feel to the freelance recruitment platform, streamlining the experience for all users involved.

Unlike the scattered approach of relying on external social media outlets such as Facebook, Reddit, and Quora, the Pangaea X Community Forum offers a unified space where users can engage through likes, comments, and sharing. This consolidation fosters a cohesive environment for users to discuss everything related to the data science.

Commenting on the development of the community feature, Jadd Elliot Dib, Founder and CEO of Pangaea X, said: " We have made signing up as simple as possible, requiring only a few clicks and minimal information from our users. The interface of the community forum is designed to be straightforward and open, providing an exceptional user experience.”

“Pangaea X takes pride in its niche focus on the data industry. By eliminating the need to sift through countless industries and discussions, users can easily find relevant data-related content on the community forum,” he added.

Join the Pangaea X Community Forum today and unlock the full potential of data science collaboration, by visiting www.pangaeax.com

About Pangaea X:



Pangaea X brings the Data Analytics world together in its own unique way. It is the first-of-its-kind in the industry, connecting the Data Analytic seeker with the world’s best Data Analysts and Scientist freelancers across the world—a one-stop marketplace for all your Data procurement needs. This new demand has given birth to a new breed of freelancers, and our operational vision is to seamlessly connect the world, with the world’s best talent when it comes to data analytics. Pangaea X aims to transform the way you search, find and connect with Data Analysts all over the world into a seamless and hassle-free process, focusing on quality connections, easiness of communications, and productive collaborations.

Whatever it is you are looking for when it comes to the world of data, we’re sure you will find it here, on our online digital supercontinent.

Consider us the “Pangaea” to your “X.” Learn more about us at https://pangaeax.com/ and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

www.pangaeax.com



