DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- International insurance brokerage Pacific Prime was awarded the Top Individual Producer Award 2024 by Allianz. On the 18th of March, the Allianz team visited Pacific Prime’s office in Dubai to present the award to acknowledge their exceptional performance in offering international health insurance solutions to individual clients worldwide.

The award represents an unparalleled level of expertise, professionalism, and excellence in delivering quality insurance solutions and client support that fulfill the unique needs of every individual.

Cheryl Beattie, Head of Sales and Distribution (Middle East & Africa) at Allianz acknowledged our continuous dedication by saying, “We are delighted to once again present Pacific Prime with the prestigious award of delivering the most growth in individual business for Allianz. They continue to secure this award year after year which is a true testament to their leading position in the industry – they truly are market-leading experts.”

Being the fourth continuous year of receiving the award, it speaks volumes about Pacific Prime’s dedication to offering outstanding client services and support. David Hayes, Regional CEO at Pacific Prime Dubai, was honored to receive the award on behalf of his professional team. “The award symbolizes our continuous effort and dedication to providing our clients with innovative insurance solutions, and it proves that our strategic direction of support – simplifying insurance, is the proactive way to enhance people’s health and well-being.”

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With USD $750 million premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility, and assistance. Customer-driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses or sold directly to customers, and are available through four commercial brands: Allianz Assistance, Allianz Automotive, Allianz Travel, and Allianz Care. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240414801359/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime