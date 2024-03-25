Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Procter & Gamble (P&G) joined forces with Keswat Ayesha, a renowned charitable organization, and Panda, a leading retailer in Saudi Arabia, to launch an impactful Ramadan campaign that aims to uplift underprivileged communities in the region. The campaign embodies P&G's commitment to 'Leading with Love' to create a positive impact not only through products but also by giving back to the communities it operates in.

Kamal AlShareef, Brand Director Saudi Laundry at P&G Saudi said: "This campaign reflects P&G's core belief in creating happier homes and communities. We are proud to collaborate with Keswat Ayesha and Panda to make this year's Ramadan truly special by giving back to the communities we deeply care about. At P&G, we are committed to going beyond delivering exceptional products to our consumers. We strive to be a force for good to make a positive impact in Saudi Arabia."

Donation boxes will be placed in all Panda stores throughout Ramadan, encouraging community involvement. Visitors and customers are invited to generously donate their clothes, which will subsequently be collected by Keswat Ayesha. This initiative aims to empower individuals to contribute to the welfare of others and promote the spirit of giving during this sacred month.

Through the Tide Pack Donation initiative, every purchase of a Tide pack from Panda during Ramadan, Tide will generously donate a piece of clothing to Keswat Ayesha (of up to 5000 packs), ensuring it reaches those most in need. By engaging in this campaign, consumers can make a difference and help provide essential clothing to individuals and families in need.

Keswat Ayesha, renowned for its commitment to serving underprivileged communities, will play a vital role in procuring the 5000 pieces of clothing and overseeing their distribution. As the main sponsor of Keswat Ayesha, P&G is supporting Keswat Ayesha enabling them to deploy resources as needed.

P&G reaffirms its dedication to serving communities and making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals. By embracing the values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity, this campaign aims to enhance the overall Ramadan experience for all involved.

About Procter & Gamble

