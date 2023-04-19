Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Development, the developer of choice for the region’s communities, shopping malls, offices and hotels marked the holy month of Ramadan with a charity drive to celebrate the forthcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The social responsibility initiative saw Majid Al Futtaim Development distribute AED 50 Carrefour gift cards to 15,000 local workers across its flagship lifestyle destinations in Dubai and Sharjah, Tilal Al Ghaf and Al Zahia.

Majid Al Futtaim Development recognises the importance of giving back to the community during this holy month and is committed to fostering a sense of community by helping others. Reinforcing its dedication to create ‘great moments for everyone, everyday’, the initiative was aimed at showing gratitude and appreciation to the local workers who are integral to the development and operation of its communities.

With the support and contributions of Majid Al Futtaim's network of customers and employees, a total of AED 750,000 worth of Carrefour gift cards were gifted to laborers. The initiative aimed to provide them with additional funds to purchase essential items such as groceries, clothing, and gifts ahead of the Eid Al Fitr celebrations. This charitable effort successfully achieved Majid Al Futtaim Development's goal of enhancing the lives of workers and celebrating the spirit of giving during Ramadan.

“Our company places a great emphasis on fostering a strong sense of community, and we recognise the significance of rewarding those who have contributed to the success of our projects, especially during the holy month of Ramadan." said Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Development. "We believe in the power of giving and our core goal with this initiative was to show appreciation to the workers who have played a strong role in our growth. We hope that this initiative will uplift the spirits of the workers and inspire others to give back to the community.”

