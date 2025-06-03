Dubai, UAE: At its Annual General Meeting, the Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), which is anchored by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), unveiled highlights from its 2024 performance, celebrating a year of strategic growth, deepened alignment with Dubai’s economic vision, and bold steps toward fostering a resilient, inclusive innovation ecosystem. The AGM also served as a platform to outline DFDF’s focus for 2025, designated nationally as the Year of the Community.

Reflecting on the UAE’s declaration of 2024 as the Year of Sustainability, DFDF emphasised the Fund’s sharpened commitment to long-term value creation, responsible innovation, and community-minded investment. Throughout the year, DFDF strengthened its partnerships with founders, investors, and stakeholders tackling real-world challenges, reinforcing the Fund’s dual role as both a capital allocator and ecosystem enabler.

2024: A Year of Strategic Achievements

The Board of Directors reported significant milestones across the Fund’s investment mandate, including:

Support for over 190 portfolio companies , through both direct investments and 12 Fund of Funds initiatives

, through both direct investments and 12 Fund of Funds initiatives More than $1.65 billion in capital commitments raised by supported funds as of year-end 2024

raised by supported funds as of year-end 2024 Continued alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), enhancing the Fund’s role in advancing technology, talent, and venture capital in the region

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, DFDF Board of Directors Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation said: “These achievements underscore the central role that the Dubai Future District Fund plays in driving the growth of Dubai’s digital economy – one that thrives on innovation and leverages the latest future technologies across key sectors.”

Demonstrating Value Beyond Capital

In 2024, DFDF went beyond its core investment activities to showcase how venture capital can serve as a conduit for public-private collaboration and scalable innovation. The Fund published value creation case studies in partnership with key institutions across sectors – spotlighting its growing role as a strategic enabler.

This included forward-looking engagements with Dubai Land Department and Dubai Health, exploring innovation partnerships that align government priorities with startup-driven solutions. DFDF also piloted projects with Nestlé and AWS, aimed at identifying opportunities around technology adoption, and business enablement.

These initiatives reflect DFDF’s broader commitment to translating capital into impact – fostering not only financial returns, but also operational value, strategic insights, and innovation capacity across the region’s future economy stakeholders.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With the UAE’s announcement of 2025 as the Year of the Community, DFDF outlined a renewed commitment to building stronger bridges across the innovation landscape – between founders and funders, startups and regulators, and the region and global markets.

“Innovation thrives not in isolation, but within inclusive, connected communities,” said Arif Amiri, DFDF Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority. “As the Fund continues to position Dubai as a global pioneer for innovation, we are more committed than ever to cultivating collaboration with partners globally who are also committed to driving future economic growth.”

DFDF’s key focus areas for 2025 include expanded capital deployment, prioritising funds and co-investments that support ecosystem building and economic resilience, and deeper ecosystem engagement, with platforms that bring together top founders, investors, operators, and policymakers to foster shared growth.

Nader Albastaki, Managing Director at DFDF said: "2024 marked a pivotal year for DFDF, where purpose met performance. We scaled our investments, aligned with Dubai’s strategies, and supported innovators driving meaningful change. As we enter 2025 the Year of the Community we’re excited to focus on deeper collaboration, ecosystem resilience, and a shared vision of Dubai as a global capital of innovation and opportunity."

About Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF)

The Dubai Future District Fund is a venture capital fund anchored by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). The Fund invests in startups and VC funds building the future economy of Dubai and the broader MENA region. DFDF plays a dual role as both a Fund of Funds and a direct investor, with a core focus on innovation, sustainability, and long-term impact.

