Muscat - ARA Petroleum (ARA), the oil & gas exploration and production arm of The Zubair Corporation, has initiated a pioneering research and development agreement with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to explore the transformation of produced saline water from oil and gas operations into sustainable energy byproducts, specifically Biohydrogen and Biochar. The agreement marks a significant step toward addressing environmental challenges in the energy sector through innovation and collaboration.

The partnership is supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MoHERI), which, through its EJAAD platform, has played a pivotal role in facilitating this industry-academia collaboration. The Ministry’s involvement underscores the national commitment to advancing a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The research will be led by experts and graduate students from SQU in collaboration with ARA Petroleum’s R&D engineers. ARA will provide funding and technical support for the initiative, aligning with its commitment to sustainable practices and operational efficiency. The study aims to assess the feasibility of converting produced saline water a byproduct of oil extraction into valuable resources that contribute to environmental sustainability.

Dr. Omar Al Jaaidi, Vice President of ARA Petroleum and Prof. Dr. Amer Bin Saif Al Hinai, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research attended the ceremony and signed on behalf of the two parties.

"This collaboration underscores the power of local expertise and the potential of Oman’s younger generation," said Dr. Omar Al Jaaidi, Vice President of ARA Petroleum. "By working with Sultan Qaboos University, we are not only advancing sustainable energy solutions but also empowering the next generation of innovators and researchers to lead the way in addressing global environmental challenges".

This collaboration exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in addressing complex environmental challenges and supporting Oman’s vision for a sustainable and innovation-driven future.



About ARA Petroleum

Established in 2014, ARA Petroleum is part of The Zubair Corporation, one of Oman's oldest and most respected business groups. It has broad interests across many sectors throughout the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

ARA Petroleum is a dynamic member of the Exploration & Production industry in Oman and Tanzania. The company is a full-cycle E&P company that explores, appraises, develops and produces oil & gas resources in Oman and internationally.