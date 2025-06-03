The aircraft offers a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions



More than decade ago, Wizz Air began to use upcycled waste materials from GenPhoenix for its cabin seats, which reduced over 80 thousand tons of lifecycle emissions



The milestone marks a major step forward in Wizz Air’s emissions reduction strategy – Flying Towards Net-Zero



Wizz Air, EMEA’s most environmentally sustainable airline, proudly announces that the Airbus A321neo—the latest-generation, most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft available today now comprises two-thirds of its operational fleet.



Out of Wizz Air’s total 234 aircraft, 152 are Airbus A321neo and six are A320neo, and one is Airbus A321XLR, meaning over 67% of the fleet is powered by next-generation technology. In line with its ongoing commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability with cutting-edge technologies, Wizz Air aims to operate an all-neo fleet by 2029. The Airbus A321neo will play a critical role in delivering a 7% reduction in Wizz Air’s emissions intensity by 2050. The aircraft also offers a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, alongside a 50% reduction in noise pollution.



Customer First Compass: Enhancing the Passenger Experience



Operating an all-neo aircraft fleet is part of the airline’s Customer First Compass Product pillar - its commitment to next-level travel and dedication to operating one of the youngest, safest and fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, as well as using cutting-edge tools in operations.

This €14 billion initiative underscores the airline’s dedication to delivering an exceptional travel experience through one of the youngest, safest, most fuel-efficient and quieter fleets in the industry, supported by advanced operational technologies.



Yvonne Moynihan, Corporate and ESG Officer at Wizz Air, said: "Achieving two-thirds fleet modernisation with the A321neo is not just a milestone for Wizz Air – it’s a symbol of our commitment to providing most innovative options. The introduction of our Customer First Compass earlier this year marks our dedication to investing in areas that make a meaningful impact for our customers and the planet. The A321neo is central to our strategy, enabling lower emissions while maintaining the affordable fares our customers value.”



Driving Net-Zero Through Fleet Innovation

Fleet renewal is one the main cornerstones of Wizz Air’s Flying Towards Net-Zero roadmap, which outlines the role the airline will play in the decarbonisation.



The Airbus A321neo will play a critical role in delivering a 7% reduction in Wizz Air’s emissions intensity by 2050. The aircraft also offers a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, alongside a 50% reduction in noise pollution.



Smart Solutions Across the Supply Chain



In addition to the exterior part of the aircraft, Wizz Air also focuses on interior developments in supply chain. Since 2015, the airline has partnered with Gen Phoenix to integrate upcycled leather offcuts into its cabin seating. These materials, which would otherwise be sent to landfills, are transformed into lightweight, durable seating components that generate up to 80% less carbon emissions and use 87% less water during production[4]. What began with a single A320 aircraft has now scaled to the airline’s entire fleet serving approximately 50,000 passengers daily. Through this partnership, GenPhoenix has supplied Wizz Air over 100,000 square meters of material – preventing 16 tons of waste from reaching landfill and reducing 7 300 tons of lifecycle emissions reductions annually.



About Wizz Air

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 234 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62.8 million passengers in 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the in 2021-2023 and “Best Airline for Carbon Reduction” by World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2024. Wizz Air also received "EMEA’s Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.



About GenPhoenix

Generation Phoenix (Gen Phoenix) is delivering a new generation of materials for the next era of sustainability. Through a revolutionary circular process, Gen Phoenix rescues leather offcuts destined for landfill and regenerates them into premium, circular materials made from recycled leather fibre coveted by the world's most iconic brands for its beauty and durability. Since 2007, Gen Phoenix has diverted thousands of tons of material from landfill. Adaptable to a wide variety of feedstocks, Gen Phoenix's patented technology platform will make material circularity possible at an epic scale.