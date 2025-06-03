Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a further testament to the UAE’s leadership in the district cooling sector, H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), continues to play a global role by retaining his position as Member Emeritus on the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) for the seventh consecutive term. IDEA is the world’s leading organization in the field of district energy.

Bin Shafar’s continued membership reflects recognition of his outstanding contributions to the advancement of the district cooling industry both regionally and globally. It also highlights his key role in sharing best practices from the UAE on international platforms and reinforcing the nation’s position as a global hub for sustainable cooling solutions.

This achievement marks a continuation of the long-standing partnership and collaboration between Bin Shafar and IDEA, during which the industry has undergone major transformations toward greater efficiency and sustainability. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping policies, guiding strategic discussions, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders around the world.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar said: “It is an honor to continue serving the district cooling sector through this membership, which I consider an added responsibility to enhance our region’s role in shaping the future of energy efficiency. District cooling has become both an environmental and economic necessity, and my role within IDEA reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching communities through innovative and environmentally friendly cooling solutions.”

This announcement comes at a time when global demand for efficient, energy-saving cooling solutions is rising amid climate change and global warming. District cooling technologies play a significant role in reducing electricity consumption, lowering carbon emissions, and delivering substantial long-term economic benefits.

It is worth noting that the International District Energy Association, headquartered in the United States, includes among its members a distinguished group of companies, institutions, and public and private sector entities from around the world. The association plays a key role in knowledge sharing and in promoting the adoption of district cooling and heating systems as part of the transition toward sustainable cities.

Through his reappointment, H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar continues to elevate the UAE’s presence on the global stage, reaffirming the commitment of its wise leadership to supporting national talent and enabling them to help shape the future of vital sectors worldwide.