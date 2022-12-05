Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating carrying its millionth passenger in 2022 across its ever-expanding network. With over 6000 flights carried out since launching in January 2021, despite challenges with the pandemic, Wizz Air’s impressive figures demonstrate the demand for affordable, hassle-free travel with year-round opportunities to explore culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

To celebrate the historic milestone of being the millionth passenger, a lucky traveller on today’s flight from Abu Dhabi to Athens has received 12 free tickets to explore many marvellous Wizz Air Abu Dhabi destinations. The traveller received the exciting news and expressed his delight at becoming a key part of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi history.

The national airline continues to deliver on its promise of making travel possible for everyone and contributing to the recovery of the tourism sector in the UAE. Passing a million passengers in 2022 is another important milestone as adventurous travellers take the opportunity to experience the very best destinations with a plethora of must-see options to explore.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has proudly introduced a new segment of travel in the UAE in line with its socio-economic vision with recent exciting expansions into Central Asia, Maldives and across the Gulf Region allowing for convenient travel across the wider Wizz Air network via Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is constantly developing its network from the UAE to offer more low-fare routes and share the love of travel with tourists and residents in the UAE.

Flying to over 36 destinations, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has provided cost-effective, unique experiences for travel lovers looking to explore with over 5000 flights carried out in 2022. The constantly expanding network out of Abu Dhabi, demonstrates the continued commitment to increasing connectivity to the UAE capital and making travel experiences available to people of all ages and backgrounds with safe and efficient travel awaiting all customers.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are extremely proud of our phenomenal growth, expanding our network to more than 36 exciting and varied destinations, with ambitious targets to expand to even more destinations in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. We continue to serve a growing segment of travellers, of all backgrounds, providing affordable packages with great memories and experiences to remember. We are committed to providing people throughout the region with incredible value for money, a great product, as well as great customer service. We look forward to celebrating more milestones in the future and sure we will be celebrating one million passengers soon.”

Mark Souter, Senior Vice President Aviation Development of Abu Dhabi Airports, added: “We are delighted to witness Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrating this important milestone, which illustrates the sustained growth that the airline has enjoyed since the start of their operations. We are pleased to see the valuable contributions Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has been making towards our network expansion at Abu Dhabi International Airport. With cost effective fares and varied routes being served from AUH, the airline has made travel easier to and from the UAE capital for residents and international travellers. We are committed to continue working closely and to enhance passenger experience and provide more value-added services.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of six brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

