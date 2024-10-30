Aberdeen, UK - OSSO, the specialist fluid temperature control and separation solutions provider, has announced the formation of a Middle East entity based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy. In addition to this expansion, the business has also appointed Daniel Burbridge as its Middle East General Manager.

The new entity will enable the business to provide enhanced, on-the-ground support and expertise to its clients in the UAE and the broader Middle East as it continues to work alongside its local partners. OSSO has also secured larger facilities in Abu Dhabi, providing a solid base to grow its team and support regional operations. Over the past year, the company has expanded its workforce by eight and is aiming to build further on this number in 2025 with a number of key strategic appointments as well as further investment in expanding its fleet and capabilities.

James Scullion, CEO of OSSO, said: “The formation of our entity marks a key milestone in our regional growth. Through ongoing investments into our fleet and team, we’ve built real momentum, highlighting the trust our clients place in us and the expanding opportunities in the region. With Daniel’s leadership, and our focus on enhancing and expanding our capabilities, we are well-positioned to continue building on our success and driving strong growth across the Middle East.”

The move aligns with the company’s ongoing strategic investments into its capabilities in the Middle East, including a 50% growth in key equipment such as mud coolers and chillers over the past year. To lead the new entity and OSSO’s wider work with strategic partners and customers, Daniel Burbridge has been promoted to General Manager for the Middle East. Based in the region for over five years, Burbridge has been instrumental in driving key projects for OSSO and will now oversee the company’s operations and client relationships.

“This is an exciting time for us in one of the world’s most critical energy markets,” said Daniel Burbridge, General Manager for the Middle East. “Securing recent contract wins reflects our strong partnerships and ability to deliver on large-scale projects. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service, safety and innovation for our -clients in the region. Our technical knowledge and consultative approach ensure the right solutions are selected for each project. As the Middle East continues its energy transition, we see opportunities to take our existing capabilities in sectors like geothermal to further diversify and support this shift.”

OSSO offers advanced mud cooling and chilling solutions for the Middle East market, supported by a locally based team. As drilling operations in the region face increasing complexity and extreme heat conditions, mud cooling technology plays a crucial role in maintaining operational efficiency by preventing equipment overheating, reducing downtime, and ensuring overall project viability. OSSO's solutions are also well-suited for geothermal projects, an emerging growth market in the Middle East.

About OSSO

OSSO is a global partner specialising in mechanical separation and heat transfer applications, helping to provide expertise and innovation to the industry’s most challenging environments.

We have a wealth of experience offering sale, rental and commissioning of off-shore and on-land solutions, as well as the 24/7 support to maintain, calibrate, and service equipment to achieve ultimate efficiency.

Media contact

Ewan Smith

Ewan.smith@aspectusgroup,com