Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective surge on Sunday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,600 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,628.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 5,133.25 for buying and EGP 5,159.5 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold jumped to EGP 4,900 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,925 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price also increased to EGP 4,200 per gram for buying and EGP 4,221.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 39,200 for purchasing and EGP 39,400 for selling.