XFOLIO, a next-generation wealth and treasury management platform, announced today the successful close of its $2 million Seed round, fully funded by Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP). The investment will accelerate XFOLIO’s product development, market expansion, and strategic partnerships across MENA and Europe.

Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneur Anis Rahal – previously founder of TreasuryXpress (acquired by Bottomline Technologies and a former MEVP portfolio company) – XFOLIO aims to automate and democratize institutional wealth management. The platform enables financial institutions, family offices, and wealth managers to consolidate, automate, and visualize both bankable and non-bankable assets, leveraging financial messaging standards in a first-of-its-kind application.

“We believe XFOLIO is building the future of enterprise wealthtech,” said Jad El Boustani, Partner at MEVP. “Anis and the co-founders bring unmatched expertise in financial connectivity and portfolio management. Their solution addresses a critical gap in the market: modern, cost-effective tools for mid-sized wealth managers who have been left behind by legacy systems. It is an honor to be working again with Anis and his team.”

“At XFOLIO, we believe that Treasury and Wealth Management should be unified into a single, seamless system. Both sectors depend on one critical success factor: real-time connectivity to market data providers. We find the current pricing in the market to be excessive, largely due to legacy systems that fail to leverage modern, cutting-edge technologies. XFOLIO is here to change that. We’re introducing fair, transparent pricing – and our mission is to democratize access to both Treasury and Wealth Management solutions.” said Anis Rahal, Co-founder and CEO of XFOLIO.

XFOLIO combines portfolio management and treasury automation into a single cloud-based platform. With integrations across banks, ERPs, CRMs, and data providers, the platform supports a wide range of asset classes – from stocks and bonds to real estate, art, and collectibles. Its disruptive pricing model – starting at just $40/month – makes it accessible to institutions historically priced out by traditional systems.

The Seed funding will support XFOLIO’s go-to-market strategy and product innovation roadmap, including the development of AI-powered recommendation tools and cross-bank trading capabilities. The company already has several clients and strategic partners in its pipeline.

With family offices and asset managers across MENA and Europe accelerating their digital transformation, XFOLIO is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the $16.6 billion global wealthtech market.

To learn more, visit www.XFOLIO.ai.

About XFOLIO

XFOLIO is a French and Lebanese-based fintech company redefining how modern institutions manage wealth. Built by a team with deep expertise in treasury and wealth management, XFOLIO offers a unified platform for portfolio oversight, treasury operations, and data-driven decision-making.

About Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP)

Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) is one of the pioneering venture capital firms in the MENA region. MEVP currently manages four regional, technology-focused venture capital funds with over USD 300 million in assets under management and USD 2 billion in co-investments. To date, MEVP’s team of 20 investment professionals has backed more than 60 portfolio companies across MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey.